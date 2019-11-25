1938

“Dear Goodfellows” — a letter from hundreds upon hundreds of underprivileged children of Omaha. “Christmas is an important and precious thing to children,” said the Goodfellows administrator. “To be passed by when other children are happy leaves a hurt that may never quite heal. It would be better for hundreds of persons to give up their conventional exchange of gifts if it would save one or two children from this hurt. Please join the Goodfellows!”

 THE WORLD-HERALD

$400

Roger and Mary Morton

$300

In memory of our daughter, Karen S. Gruber, by Melvin and Joen Gruber

$250

Anonymous

$102

In memory of Helen Knott’s 102nd birthday by her sons and daughters

$100

In memory of Howard, Jane and David Kennedy; anonymous; anonymous

$60

In memory of Courtney Kautter, Kim Kutilek and Charlie Peters Sr. by Jeanne and Ray Huelskamp

$50

Dream Weavers

$25

Anonymous

Today’s total $1,487

Total to date $17,896

