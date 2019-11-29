Peggy Pease

Peggy Pease with her oncologist, Dr. Stephen Lemon, at a Race for the Cure event in Omaha.

 PEGGY PEASE

Since surviving cancer, Peggy Pease sees every day as a gift.

“Going through cancer treatment isn’t about waiting for the storm to pass, it is learning to dance in the rain,” Pease said. “Not everyone makes it, and when you realize that every day of life is a gift, your attitude goes towards others.”

The 69-year-old Omaha resident aims to spread what she calls an “attitude of gratitude.”

Last Christmas, she and her husband spread that gratitude by donating $150 to the Goodfellows campaign — symbolic of her 15th year free of breast cancer.

“We will contribute to Goodfellows (again) because it’s important to spread light here in our community,” Pease said. “It’s year-round and looks for the small things — helping people right where the need is.”

Her attitude of gratitude didn’t end with Goodfellows.

Pease sent Christmas cards with $15 to her friends and family around the country.

Early one afternoon this week, she sat at her computer to compile testimonials from the card recipients.

A friend in Florida used the money to donate water to the homeless. Someone else donated Bibles to a mission trip in Tanzania. Another gave a rotisserie chicken to the mechanics who changed her oil. The list went on, 25 testimonials in all, reaching well beyond Omaha.

“If you light a candle and pass the light on and on, it makes everything bigger and bigger, and together we can create a bright light around the world,” Pease said.

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription