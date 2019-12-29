$5,000
In memory of those we have lost from the Star Trek universe
$3,327
Imperial Tile Co.
$1,040
Gift from the employees of Masimore, Magnuson & Associates P .C. — CPAs and Consultants to support those in need this holiday season
$1,000
In loving memory of David Shaffer
$500
Murray Backhaus; Norma Hinchcliff; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous
$300
Anonymous; In memory of my husband of 63 years, Edwin Hull, whom I miss greatly — Donna; In memory of Jim Simpson -— Sarah and Bob Williams; anonymous
$250
Bill and Kathy Owens; Charles Smith; anonymous
$200
Anonymous; Bob and Mary Beth Bestenlehner; anonymous
$150
Patty Swartzbaugh; anonymous; anonymous
$119
In memory of family and friends lost and missed
$114
In loving memory of Karl D. Kosloski by Donna Kosloski and Lisa and Tony Bilek
$100
Gary and Renee Liebig; Kelly Nalty; anonymous; anonymous; Jim and Vicki Condon; Mike Daugherty and Donna Zebolsky; Gene and Marilyn Spence; anonymous
$75
Anonymous
$60
In memory of Frank and Jean Prazan
$50
Anonymous; In memory of family loved ones — Karen Rosenboom; anonymous; Mark Morisky; Dorothy Beutler; Robert and Esther Holmes
$36
In memory of Ron Henningsen
$25
In memory of Nellie and Jayne Kreifels; anonymous; Kenneth and Connie Lemke; anonymous
$18
The Every Other Tuesday Night Poker Group
Today’s total............$17,964
Total to date.....$534,585.98
