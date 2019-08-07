20190808_go_theater

Billy McGuigan’s “Rock Twist” runs at the Omaha Community Playhouse through Aug. 18.

 KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD

Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash,” Performing Artists Repertory Theatre, Crossroads Mall near 72nd and Dodge Streets, Friday through Aug. 18. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Additional shows: 7 p.m. Aug. 15, 2 p.m. Saturday and Aug. 17. Tickets: $35 general admission, $30 seniors. There’s a $2 service charge per ticket, and seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. Information: performingartistsrepertorytheatre.org or 402-706-0778.

A jukebox musical about the life of the legendary country singer, this show doesn’t impersonate Cash but instead offers more than 30 of his biggest hits performed by a five-member cast and a band. Songs will include “I Walk the Line,” “Folsom Prison Blues” and “A Boy Named Sue.” The New York Post said the show is “effective and funny.” Gordon Cantiello is director.

“Sweat,” Omaha Community Playhouse, opens Aug. 16. Information: omahaplayhouse.com or 402-553-0800.

“Go, Dog, Go,” Rose Theater, opens Aug. 30. Information: rosetheater.com or 402-345-4849.

Rock Twist,” Omaha Community Playhouse, 6915 Cass St., through Aug 18. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets: start at $32 for subscribers, $42 for nonsubscribers. Prices vary by performance and seating zone. Information: omahaplayhouse.com or 402-553-0800.

