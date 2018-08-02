Rickmobile
Wubba Lubba Dub Dub!

The Rickmobile is coming.

It's a massive Rick from "Rick and Morty." That is also a truck. That is also a store.

The Rickmobile will be parked at The Bay in Lincoln from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and at Legend Comics in Omaha from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. 

It will offer exclusive merchandise from "Rick and Morty" including inflatable Pickle Ricks, Morty beach towels, a Meeseeks box and a shirt featuring a character named Mr. Poopybutthole.

Confused? 

We get it. 

"Rick & Morty" follows the universe-trotting adventures of regular, jittery kid Morty and his crazy and alcoholic, but brilliant, grandfather, Rick.

Their adventurers are often incredibly dangerous, violent and wildly inappropriate for 14-year-old Morty.

(This cartoon ain't for kids, folks.)

Through its three seasons, "Rick and Morty" has become a pop culture phenomenon. After a joke about McDonald's long-discontinued Szechuan Sauce, the fast food restaurant brought it back and "Rick & Morty" fans swarmed locations. The show has also inspired a pop-up bar and a beer.

