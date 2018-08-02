Wubba Lubba Dub Dub!
The Rickmobile is coming.
It's a massive Rick from "Rick and Morty." That is also a truck. That is also a store.
The Rickmobile will be parked at The Bay in Lincoln from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and at Legend Comics in Omaha from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
It will offer exclusive merchandise from "Rick and Morty" including inflatable Pickle Ricks, Morty beach towels, a Meeseeks box and a shirt featuring a character named Mr. Poopybutthole.
Confused?
We get it.
"Rick & Morty" follows the universe-trotting adventures of regular, jittery kid Morty and his crazy and alcoholic, but brilliant, grandfather, Rick.
Their adventurers are often incredibly dangerous, violent and wildly inappropriate for 14-year-old Morty.
(This cartoon ain't for kids, folks.)
Through its three seasons, "Rick and Morty" has become a pop culture phenomenon. After a joke about McDonald's long-discontinued Szechuan Sauce, the fast food restaurant brought it back and "Rick & Morty" fans swarmed locations. The show has also inspired a pop-up bar and a beer.
