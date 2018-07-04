Celebrate the Fourth of July with fireworks, live music and more. Here’s a list of local festivities.
WEDNESDAY
Ralston Independence Day Celebration
When: Parade is at 1 p.m., fireworks at about 9:30 p.m.
Where: Ralston Arena, 72nd and Q Streets
More info: The 58th annual community celebration includes a parade, live music, water fights, chicken dinner, outdoor beer garden and a fireworks spectacular sponsored by Great Western Bank with synchronized music on 103.7 FM. For more, go to ralstonareachamber.org/independence-day.
Nebraska Wind Symphony Fourth of July Concert
When: 6 to 8 p.m.
Where: Chalco Hills Recreation Area, 8901 S. 154th St.
More info: The annual patriotic holiday outdoor concert will feature a Swing Tones big band performance at 6 p.m. and the concert band at 7. In case of rain, go to St. Robert Bellarmine School, 11900 Pacific St. Admission is free.
Boys Town Fireworks Spectacular
When: 9:30 p.m.
Where: Boys Town campus, 14100 Crawford St.
Murray Freedom Festival
When: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: Young Park, Park Street and Rieke Avenue in Murray, Nebraska
More info: The annual celebration includes a carnival, car show and food vendors, about 30 minutes from Omaha. The grand parade is at 6:30 p.m. Bring blankets, folding chairs and food for the firework show at approximately 10 p.m. For more, go to murrayfreedomfestivalne.com.
Seward Fourth of July Celebration
When: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: Seward, Nebraska
More info: Seward, Nebraska, the “Fourth of July City,” will host its 150th annual festival, about an hour and 15 minutes from Omaha. The celebration includes more than 100 events and exhibits, including a free movie, car show, craft show, art show, historical programs, market, parade, concerts and food and drink vendors. The fireworks extravaganza is at 10 p.m. at Plum Creek Park, 1933 Karol Kay Blvd. For more information, go to julyfourthseward.com.
Blair’s Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration
When: 10 p.m.
Where: Former Dana College campus, 2848 College Drive in Blair, Nebraska.
Looking for something fun to do with kids every Thursday morning? Then check out Kids Funfare at Regency Court Shopping Center. The free event will take place every Thursday in June and July from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. To view a schedule of events, click here.
Several local bowling centers are participating in the Kids Bowl Free program. The program is designed by bowling centers to give back to the community and provide a safe, secure and fun way for kids to spend time this summer. Children whose age does not exceed a limit by a participating bowling center are eligible to register for two free games a day, all summer long, courtesy of participating bowling centers. Local bowling centers include Maplewood Lanes, Mockingbird Lanes, Sempeck’s Bowling & Entertainment, West Lanes and Western Bowl in Omaha, Papio Bowl in Papillion, The Mark in Elkhorn and Thunder Bowl in Council Bluffs, Iowa. For a complete list of participating bowling centers in Nebraska, click here. For Iowa, click here.
The first Friday of every month from 6 to 9 p.m., the Old Market holds an event that encourages people to enjoy local creativity, including live music and art galleries. Kids might have a limited attention span for the art, but they can enjoy free trolley rides around the Old Market. You can park in the lot at the southwest corner of 13th and Leavenworth Streets for free and get on the trolley. For more information, click here.
The crime-fighting reptiles will bring their team-building skills and passion for pizza to the Omaha Children’s Museum this summer. The exhibit will feature collaborative games and puzzles, a pizza shooter, an obstacle course through the turtles’ sewer lair, ninja skills training and an inventor workshop with Donatello. The exhibit is open through Sept. 2. More.
Open through Aug. 19, the “Children's China: Celebrating Culture, Character and Confucius” exhibit at the Omaha Children’s Museum allows kids to explore what life is like for children in modern China through six immersive components. The exhibit, designed for kids ages 3 to 12, will feature a Chinese school, panda reserve, traditional neighborhood market, daily dragon parade, paper-cutting and traditional musical instruments. More.
Several communities — Benson, Papillion, La Vista, Gretna and Dundee to name a few — all are holding special celebrations this summer. The fun includes parades, food, music and carnival rides. Check out the full list here.
Join Nebraska Game and Parks for Family Fishing at several local lakes and parks this summer. Look for Nebraska Game and Parks’ colorful fishing trailer, where they will have rods and reels to borrow, bait and certified fishing instructors ready to help. No experience is necessary. All events are free. All participants age 16 or older need a 2017 fishing permit if they fish at the events. To see a full list of events, click here.
Omaha is home to more than 200 parks, and many include playgrounds, trails and other attractions. Check out the list and maps here, and explore a new park with your kids. Make sure to check out the Heartland of America Park downtown and the giant slides.
Guests can step back into history and see if they have what it takes to survive as a Jamestown colonist in 1607 at the Durham Museum's exhibit “American Adventure.” The exhibit, which is open through July 29, will take visitors on an immersive, educational role-play adventure. Tickets are $11 for adults, $8 for seniors (62 and older) and $7 for children ages 3 to 12. Museum members and children 2 and younger are free. The Durham Museum is located at 801 S. 10th St. More.
Come to Midtown Crossing at Turner Park for free yoga. The final Yoga Rocks the Park will take place Sunday from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Turner Park, near 31st Avenue and Farnam Street. The event features an all-levels yoga class accompanied by live, local musicians. Kids can practice yoga with their parents, or they can practice with their peers at Camp Yoga Rocks. Kids ages 4 to 10 are welcome to that session at 4 p.m. More.
The Omaha, Bellevue and Council Bluffs public libraries are currently offering free day passes to Fontenelle Forest. Each pass admits two adults and children from their household. More information can be found at each library.
There are several indoor pools around the Omaha area, including Mockingbird, 10242 Mockingbird Drive, and Montclair, 2304 S. 135th Ave. Check here for open swim times and dates. Other indoor pools include the Salvation Army Kroc Center Aquatic Center, 2825 Y St. and CoCo Key Water Resort, 3321 S. 72nd St. Local YMCAs also have open swim times. If you're not a member, many locations allow for the public to buy a day pass.
Several area stores host craft time for children every weekend. Kids can create a craft Saturday at Lakeshore Learning Store from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Kids 3 and older can do crafts Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon with the Michaels Kids Club. Sign up online or just drop in. The cost is $2 per project, supplies included.
Take an afternoon to go roller skating with your kids. You can laugh at each other while you fall down again and again. Check out Omaha's SkateDaze, 3616 S. 132nd St., and Skate City, 1220 S. Fort Crook Road in Bellevue.
Oct. 14, 2015: Artillery shell goes off in grandfather's hand. Took his left thumb, left index finger and part of his left middle finger as well as the tip of his right index finger and the complete use of his right thumb, which had to be reattached. READ MORE.
July 7, 2015: Mom tries to shield her daughter when artillery shell goes wrong way at family party. The shell "broke her upper and lower right jawbones and loosened some teeth. Surgeons stitched up her cheek after inserting metal plates." READ MORE.
July 4, 2013: A mother, her two children and a man were taking apart mortar shells and packing the power into a cannon with a wooden stick when it exploded. Wooden shrapnel flew into their faces. READ MORE.
June 25, 2018: Fire officials urge the public to use fireworks safely. In 2017, 192 people across Nebraska were taken to the hospital with fireworks-related injuries during the week and a half that fireworks are permitted. READ MORE.
Treat fireworks with respect; a roundup of Omaha-area injuries from recent years
People in Douglas and Sarpy Counties can set off fireworks now through July 4. If it's not done safely, the result can be disastrous.
1 of 11
Aug. 2, 2017: Trying to put a fuse back in a device, a Papillion man fractured his skull, eye sockets, finger and femur and severed an artery in his arm. READ MORE.
July 6, 2017: A Council Bluffs man lost his right thumb and damaged several fingers after lighting artillery shells and rolling them on the ground at a family gathering. READ MORE.
July 6, 2017: A homemade device that included a five-pound piece of metal was shot into the air and came crashing through the roof of a neighbor’s house in Lincoln. READ MORE.
July 7, 2016: A 12-year-old boy near Ashland suffers severe injuries to a hand when fireworks explode in it. READ MORE.
July 7, 2016: An Omaha man loses his left hand and injures his left eye at party in Valley. In the same story, a couple of other people with burns and a dozen patients at local hospitals. READ MORE.
June 24, 2016:Device goes off in man's hand as he puts on show for his family and friends. When EMT arrives, she takes what's left of his hand and squeezed it “to hold the pieces together." READ MORE.
The "Ant-Man" franchise (a subsidiary of the Marvel Cinematic Universe) is responsible for the two biggest movies ever made about people getting smaller. In the case of "Ant-Man and the Wasp," in theaters this week, our hero (played by Paul Rudd) will be growing giant as well as tiny.
