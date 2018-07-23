Yeah, sure, it’s been a fairly lackluster summer for the big movies (“M:I 6” and “Incredibles 2” excluded), but it’s also been one of the best summers I can remember for the smaller stuff.
“Sorry to Bother You,” “Upgrade,” “Hereditary,” “The Rider,” “First Reformed,” “Leave No Trace,” “Three Identical Strangers,” “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”: all good stuff, some great stuff.
And there’s more quality indie cinema on its way. Here are all the small things coming soon to Omaha.
Opening Friday: “Blindspotting,” an Oakland-set drama that stars “Hamilton’s” Daveed Diggs as a convicted felon on probation who becomes the sole witness to a white officer killing a black citizen.
Opening Friday: “Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot,” a Gus Van Sant-directed biopic starring Joaquin Phoenix as controversial cartoonist John Callahan.
Aug. 3: “Eighth Grade,” a coming-of-age comedy written/directed by comedian Bo Burnham and starring Elise Fisher as an awkward teen trying to survive her last week of eighth grade. Pssst: This is the best movie I’ve seen this year.
Aug. 10: “BlacKkKlansman,” Spike Lee’s incendiary new comedy based on the true story of a black Colorado police officer (played here by John David Washington) who infiltrated the local Ku Klux Klan and became the head of the local chapter. Adam Driver and Topher Grace co-star.
And more coming soon to Omaha: “Whitney,” “Madeline’s Madeline,” “McQueen,” “The Wife,” and “The Miseducation of Cameron Post.”
'Omaha (The Movie)' director returns for reunion screening
Film Streams will welcome Dan Mirvish to the Dundee Theater at 7 p.m. Aug. 16 for a special screening of his new film, “Bernard and Huey.” A Q&A will follow.
The comedy, now available to rent on such services as iTunes and Amazon, is about two aging friends (played by Jim Rash and David Koechner) who reconnect after 30 years apart. The script was written by Jules Feiffer — the Pulitzer-winning cartoonist, playwright and screenwriter — and based on his own characters.
Rash, by the way, won a best adapted screenplay Oscar for “The Descendants,” sharing the award with Nat Faxon and Alexander Payne, whom you might have heard of.
A Q&A with Mirvish, producer Dana Altman and Omaha-native cast members Samantha Michele Buchanan and Christopher M. Dukes will follow the film’s one-time showing.
Mirvish’s visit will also bring a 35mm showing of his 1995 film, “Omaha (The Movie).” The independent film, shot 25 years ago, will play at 1 p.m. Aug. 18 at the Ruth Sokolof Theater. Shot in Omaha and at Carhenge near Alliance, Nebraska, “Omaha (The Movie)” is a comedy caper whose cast and crew included dozens of locals, including two future U.S. senators, the director of “The Last Jedi” and the creator of NBC’s “The Blacklist.”
The screening will have an intro and post-screening Q&A with Mirvish and the reunited cast and crew.
This week the Falconwood Park drive-in (905 Allied Road, south of Bellevue) will host a series of screenings.
“Die Hard” on Thursday. A double-feature of “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” and “Animal House” on Friday. And “Wreck-It Ralph” on Sunday. Each show will start around dusk. Go to falconwoodpark.com/drive_in for more info.
And on July 30 at Midtown Crossing’s Turner Park, Alamo Drafthouse Omaha will screen last year’s Pixar hit, “Coco.” That will start around dusk, as well.
"Ocean's 8"
Grade: B
Get a carefree screenplay. Pair it with a bunch of movie stars and a competent director. Add a Kim Kardashian cameo. Shake it. Stir it. Let it sit ... voila. You’ve got “Ocean’s 8,” 110 frothy minutes of diversion (and with a side of air-conditioning!). Read more
I’ve seen a 2018 horror film about a troubled family. And it’s a thrilling crowd-pleaser, full of suspense and heart. Scary but not too scary, violent but not too violent, with lovable characters everyone can root for. Everyone’s gonna like it. Fun for the whole family! Read more
If you want to know how Han met Chewie, and if you want to know more about the 12-parsec Kessel Run, and if you just want to be generally entertained for two-ish hours this weekend, then, yes, of course, see the new “Star Wars” movie “Solo.” Read more
PG-13 movies, at most, get one F-bomb, and “Breaking In” spends its single use of the word well. In the finale, the film’s star, Gabrielle Union, drops the solo **** at just the right moment for maximum, crowd-pleasing impact. There will be applause. Read more
“Avengers: Infinity War,” the biggest and overstuffed-est Marvel movie to date, is only half a story. Following its shocking finale (I won’t spoil anything), it ends on a note of irresolution, its actual conclusion to be hammered out next year in the fourth “Avengers” movie. I guess we’ll all just wait a year. Read more
A heartbreaking bruise of a movie, “Lean on Pete” takes the hoary templates of the coming-of-age drama and the boy-and-his-horse adventure and subverts them again and again. What we’re left with is something sturdy and hurtful — a modern-day Western that canters along at a deliberate pace while slowly building up to explosions of suspense and violence. Read more
There’s an irresistible hook at the heart of “The Endless” — the new indie horror movie from filmmakers Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (“Spring,” “Resolution”). The hook involves time loops, Lovecraftian monsters and UFO death cults. Read more
The problem with the new Amy Schumer comedy “I Feel Pretty” is not that it is offensive (as the backlash to its trailer would suggest) but that it is bland. It’s a stretched-out comedy sketch, a wafer-thin movie spackled together with a vanilla compound of sitcom beats and romcom music cues. Read more
The stakes are established (brutally). The family in danger is immediately lovable. And you won’t be able to breathe normally for the remainder of the film (which, not including credits, clocks in at an amazingly lean 82 minutes). Read more
Here’s a film in which Tilda Swinton voices a pug named Oracle. The other dogs think she can see the future, but she’s really just the only dog who understands TV news. Here’s a film in which an authoritarian government has developed tooth-and-tail recognition software to better track and catch subversive strays. Here’s a beautiful film and a ridiculous one, and one we don’t deserve. Read more
Based on the French graphic novel by Fabien Nury and Thierry Robin, “The Death of Stalin” is an ideal vehicle for Iannucci, who thrives in the milieu of petty office politics. The dark joke of “Death of Stalin” is that a minor workplace infraction or inappropriate joke can get you not just fired but killed. Read more
"Ready Player One" is a bucket of Lucky Charms with two cups of sugar on top ... and high-speed Wi-Fi. It’s every geeky subreddit shouting at once. It’s too many tabs open on your Chrome browser window. It’s the Internet. It’s the whole Internet. Read more
But Ava DuVernay’s big-budget adaptation of Madeleine L’Engle’s classic children’s book “A Wrinkle in Time” is a clumsy, clunky mess and one of the most disappointing movies of this still-young year. Read more
If "Heat" smelled like a strip club and replaced Pacino/De Niro with Leonidas/Pornstache, it might look (and smell) a little something like "Den of Thieves." And if you’re wondering whether I mean that as an insult or a compliment, my answer is yes. Read more
Though it’s gushing with high drama, "Phantom Thread" maybe works best if you look at it as a kind of comedy — a bone-dry comedy of manners in which a strong-willed woman attempts to tame a shrew. Mileage will vary on how funny or creepy or even romantic you find "Phantom Thread" to be. Read more
“Call Me By Your Name” is a movie that values atmosphere over incident, and its deliberate pace will prove plodding for some. But if you allow yourself to get caught up in the love story, you’ll find a film with a wealth of feeling too big for words. Read more
“Paddington 2” is one of those rare sequels (and very rare children’s movie sequels) where the second installment improves on the first. The follow-up to the 2014 film is warm, charming and visually inventive in all the ways of its predecessor but just a bit more so in every department. Read more
The clothes, hairstyles and newsroom typewriters of Spielberg's "The Post" might belong to 1971, but the themes and sentiment are aimed pointedly at 2018 — at the current presidential administration and its combative relationship with the press. Read more
The enjoyably batty biopic “I, Tonya” asks and answers the question: What if we remade the life of disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding as the third act of a Scorsese movie? What would that look like? Read more
“Mission: Impossible — Fallout” comes to theaters Thursday night, and it is, by nearly all accounts, not only the best movie in the series but one of those insta-classic blockbusters (like “Dark Knight” or “Fury Road”) that only comes along every five summers or so.
Yeah, sure it’s been a fairly lackluster summer for the big movies (“M:I 6” and “Incredibles 2” excluded), but it’s also been one of the best summers I can remember for the smaller stuff. “Sorry to Bother You,” “Upgrade,” “Hereditary,” “The Rider,” “First Reformed,” “Leave No Trace,” “Three Identical Strangers,” “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”: all good stuff, some great stuff.
Omaha native and Creighton Prep grad Nicholas D’Agosto has been working in movies and TV for nearly 20 years, getting his start as ethical committee chairman Larry Fouch in Alexander Payne’s 1999 comedy, “Election.”
