Looking for something to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered. Check out a beer garden in Benson, see cultural dancing at an Asian festival or meet community educators at Mullhall’s.
Benson Days
Celebrate the Maple Street community and Benson Neighborhood Association with a pancake feed, parade, street festival and beer garden Saturday and the Indie run Sunday. For more information, go to bensondays.com.
Nebraska Asian Festival
See cultural dances, an egg roll eating contest, sumo wrestling, bonsai displays and lion dances Saturday at the inaugural event at Lewis & Clark Landing, 345 Riverfront Dr., from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Food and drink will be available for purchase. Cost is $5 for adults and free for children 12 and younger. For more, go to nebraskaasianfestival.com.
Carol Joy Holling Quilt Auction
Shop for quilts and eat lunch during the 30th annual quilt auction Saturday at Carol Joy Holling Camp, 27416 Ranch Rd. in Ashland, Nebraska. Quilts, donated by friends of the camp, will be on display at 9 a.m. The live auction starts at 9:30 a.m. and the specialty items auction starts at 2 p.m. A barbecue lunch will be available for purchase from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will also be hayrack rides and camp tours available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free. For more, go to cjhcenter.org/quilt-auction.
Chalk Art Festival
Shop, hear live music and see chalk artwork displayed along Farnam Street at Midtown Crossing on Saturday and Sunday. This inaugural event from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. will feature artwork that highlights the city’s arts and culture landscape. Food and drink will be available for purchase. Admission is free.
Mulhall’s Educators’ Day
Stop by Mulhall’s, 3615 N. 120th St., on Saturday and learn about urban agriculture, gardening and nature conservation. Meet community educators, including from Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium, Lauritzen Gardens, Fontenelle Forest, No More Empty Pots, City Sprouts, Gifford Farm Education Center and Heron Haven, available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Stirnella Bar & Kitchen and Coneflower Creamery will serve food. Admission is free.
Street of Dreams
Metro Omaha Builders Association will host this luxury home tour event Saturday and Sunday. See seven homes, each priced up to $1 million, from noon to 8 p.m. at Blue Sage Creek, 214th and F Streets. Tickets are $14 for adults, $6 for children 6-12 and free for children under 5. For more information, go to moba.com.
10th Annual Neihardt Beer, Wine and Limerick Festival
Sample Nebraska beers and wines at the 10th annual Neihardt Beer, Wine and Limerick Festival from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Nearly 30 styles of beer will be available for tasting at the Bancroft Community Hall, 502 Main St. in Bancroft, Nebraska. A plaque is awarded for the best limerick. Bancroft is the former home of American writer and poet John Neihardt, who began a lifelong fascination with Indian culture following his move to Nebraska. He also was a professor of poetry at the University of Nebraska. Food will be available for purchase and beer-related items will be auctioned. Tickets, $20, are available at the door and are free for designated drivers. The event is a fundraiser for the Neihardt Foundation. For more information, go to neihardtcenter.org.
Omaha Under the Radar
The fifth annual four-day festival of experimental performance such as music, dance and spoken word, will conclude with an event from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday . The event at Reverb Lounge, 6121 Military Ave., will feature four eclectic, local acts. Cost is $10. For more, go to undertheradaromaha.com.
