What’s going on this week? We checked out the calendar and found things to do. Learn how to make your own cleaning supplies, test your knowledge at Maha Music Festival trivia night or attend a Whitney Houston tribute concert.
Growing Gardeners Workshop
City Sprouts and The Big Garden, 5602 Read St., will host a do-it-yourself household cleaning supplies hands-on workshop Monday. Learn how to make chemical-free household cleaning products at 6:30 p.m. Registration is not required. Cost is free; freewill donations accepted.
Pub Quiz: Maha Music Festival Edition
Think you know a lot about the musical library of Weezer, TV on the Radio or Father John Misty? On Tuesday, celebrate the 10th anniversary Maha Music Festival bands and the two-day event with a festival-themed trivia night at Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. Doors open at 7:30 p.m., trivia starts at 8:30. Prizes include festival tickets. Admission is free.
Omaha Star lecture
To celebrate the 100th anniversary of the African-American newspaper Omaha Star, learn about its co-founder Mildred Brown on Tuesday at Durham Museum, 801 S. 10th St. Amy Forss, author of children’s book “Newspapers & Butter Pecan Ice Cream: Mrs. Mildred Brown and the Omaha Star,” will discuss the impact of the black press and the life of Brown from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Registration is required. To register, go to durhammuseum.org or call 402-444-5071. Cost is included with museum admission, $7 to $11.
The Greatest Love of All: The Whitney Houston Show
Hear the music of Whitney Houston on Thursday through the vocals of Belinda Davids. The show at the Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St., starts at 8 p.m. Davids has performed alongside singers such as Keri Hilson, Keyshia Cole and Monica. Tickets, starting at $29.25, are available at ticketomaha.com.
