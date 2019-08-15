“The Giant Spider Invasion” will spill over into Omaha on two upcoming nights.
The 1975 film was one of the most popular subjects of the “guys making fun of goofy sci-fi movies” show “Mystery Science Theater 3000,” and now the same guys will be mocking the film live for Omaha audiences.
RiffTrax features former “MST3K” comedians Mike, Kevin and Bill, and they’ll mock “The Giant Spider Invasion” at 7 p.m. Thursday at Aksarben, Bluffs 17, Twin Creek, Oakview, Majestic, Village Pointe and Lincoln Grand, and at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Aksarben, Bluffs 17 and Oakview.
Showing of Mike Wallace doc will have special speaker
“Mike Wallace Is Here” is coming to Film Streams.
The new documentary is a look at the legendary reporter, whose long list of interviews included Frank Lloyd Wright, Yasser Arafat, Manuel Noriega, Vladimir Putin, Barbra Streisand and Salvador Dalí. The documentary includes loads of unaired footage from “60 Minutes,” and it explores what drove Wallace’s lengthy career in journalism.
At 7 p.m. Friday at the Ruth Sokolof Theater, a special presentation will open the show. Peggy Rupprecht, a journalism professor at Creighton University, will speak about investigative journalism, both its history and its role in current events.
‘Woodstock’ doc back in theaters
On the 50th anniversary of the legendary music festival, “Woodstock” will be screened in Omaha theaters.
Michael Wadleigh’s acclaimed documentary will be screened Thursday at five area theaters.
The Oscar-winning 1970 film depicted the music as well as more than 400,000 people who descended upon upstate New York for the three-day festival.
“Woodstock” will screen at 7 p.m. Aug. 15 at Bluffs 17, Westroads, Oakview, Majestic and Lincoln Grand.
Coming up at Alamo
Alamo Midtown will hold a movie party for “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” at 7 p.m. Thursday, cult classic sci-fi film “The Last Starfighter” at 7 p.m. Friday, kids classic “The Karate Kid” at 7 p.m. Saturday, ’80s adventure movie “The Goonies” at 7 p.m. Sunday and Monday, anime classic “Ninja Scroll” at 7 p.m. Tuesday and 1984 martial arts/action/horror film “Ninja III: The Domination” at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Alamo La Vista will hold a cereal party for 1980’s “Flash Gordon” at 11 a.m. Saturday, horror film “From Dusk Til Dawn” at 11 p.m. Saturday, a look at the comedian in “The Amazing Johnathan Documentary” at 7:15 p.m. Monday and “The Goonies” at 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.
