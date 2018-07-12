twentyonepilots
Twenty One Pilots will release a new album, "Trench," in October.

 Fueled By Ramen

Twenty One Pilots will play Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Nov. 20.

The pop-rock duo announced its tour this week at the same time it debuted a pair of new songs, “Jumpsuit” and “Nico and the Niners.”

Its first new songs in three years are just a taste of the Grammy-winning duo’s upcoming album, “Trench,” which will be released Oct. 5.

“Blurryface,” the band’s breakout album, sold more than three million copies in the United States on the back of hit singles “Stressed Out,” “Heathens” and “Ride.”

Twenty One Pilots played CenturyLink Center last year.

Tickets go on sale July 20 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

