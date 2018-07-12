Twenty One Pilots will play Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Nov. 20.
The pop-rock duo announced its tour this week at the same time it debuted a pair of new songs, “Jumpsuit” and “Nico and the Niners.”
Its first new songs in three years are just a taste of the Grammy-winning duo’s upcoming album, “Trench,” which will be released Oct. 5.
“Blurryface,” the band’s breakout album, sold more than three million copies in the United States on the back of hit singles “Stressed Out,” “Heathens” and “Ride.”
Tickets go on sale July 20 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.
— Kevin Coffey
