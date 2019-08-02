An 11-year-old Gretna girl won the world champion Soap Box Derby competition last week.
Then on Friday, she raced "Live" hosts Ryan Seacrest and Tamron Hall on national television.
Kelsey Van Waart, 13, appeared on "Live," and talked about her big victory before facing off against the hosts. After being asked, Kelsey offered Seacrest and Hall her best racing advice: "Don't take your hands off the steering wheel" and "Don't close your eyes."
Kelsey raced Seacrest and then Hall down a New York City street, and she lost to each host.
"Thank you for letting us win," Hall said.
"Good job, Kelsey," Seacrest told her.
Kelsey's world championship earned her a gold ring, a $3,000 college scholarship, a trophy and plenty of bragging rights.
