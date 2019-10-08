In a cut-for-time sketch on "Saturday Night Live" last weekend, Nebraska got some attention.
Well, our "accent" did, at least.
The skit takes place during the rehearsal of a new Broadway play "A Shout Unscreamed."
The play, set in a suburban home in Nebraska, calls for some Midwestern accents from host Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who is British, and cast member Cecily Strong, whose character is.
And if you're from Nebraska, or anywhere in the Midwest really, you know that in order to achieve this "accent," they would simply need to speak with a normal American accent — with no discernible drawl or twang.
But instead, when the pair start reading their lines, we're introduced to a hilariously exaggerated accent that more resembles a caricature of the Deep South than Nebraska.
Now, Waller-Bridge — writer and creator of the Emmy-winning shows "Fleabag" and "Killing Ever" — can do no wrong as far as I'm concerned. So this sketch didn't come even close to offending me — a Midwestern boy, born and raised.
But it is, nevertheless, hard to say what they were trying to say in the scene, if they're trying to say anything at all. Is this a joke about what Brits believe Midwesterners sound like? Is it a jab at the Midwest for sounding different? Is it just nonsensical humor that is solely meant to be silly and fun? (The last one is where my money is.)
Any way you interpret it, it's still one of the funniest sketches from the episode, and it didn't even get airtime.
At least it lives on, on the Internet.
