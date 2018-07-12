This week’s Jazz on the Green concert features a reggae twist.
The Big Takeover, with Jamaica-born vocalist NeeNee Rushie, is the featured band. The group performs a blend of traditional and experimental Jamaican pop music, world music and Motown soul.
The group hails from the Hudson Valley in New York, known for its clubs that draw nationally known indie and experimental groups, as well as jazz, blues and classic rock bands. The Big Takeover is popular throughout the area, and has played hundreds of shows on the road. They’ve shared the stage with the Original Wailers, Jefferson Starship and the Slackers, among other performers.
They’ve produced four CDs; the latest, “Silly Girl,” was released in 2017.
They’re working on a new EP in their Beacon, New York, studio.
Five Minute Drive, a band from the Blues Society of Omaha’s BluesEd program, will perform in the preshow.
