Jazz on the Green

What: Outdoor summer concert series, featuring Tiempo Libre Bohemia this week.

Where: Turner Park near 31st and Farnam Streets

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, with preshow at 6:30, through Aug. 9.

Things to know

— Seating in the grassy circular area of the park, with a direct view of the stage, opens at 5 p.m.

— You can place blankets and chairs outside that area earlier in the day.

— Beer, wine and champagne are allowed in the park, as are coolers and picnic baskets. Hard liquor is not permitted.

— Pets on leashes are OK.

— Free parking is available from 5 to 11 p.m. in Midtown Crossing garages on Jazz on the Green nights. Mutual of Omaha will open its surface lots at 36th and Dodge Streets, 35th and Farnam Streets and between 35th Avenue and 34th Street off Dodge for free parking at 5 p.m.

Other Jazz on the Green acts

— July 26: Shayna Steele

— Aug. 2: Shaun Murphy Band

— Aug. 9: No BS! Brass Band