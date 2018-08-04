CFL's 100th Grey Cup Championship - Halftime Show
Gordon Lightfoot

 ARTHUR MOLA

“Early Morning Rain.” “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald.” “If You Could Read My Mind.”

That’s just a small selection of the songs you’ll hear when Gordon Lightfoot comes to Omaha.

The 79-year-old singer-songwriter will play the Holland Performing Arts Center on Sept. 27.

For more than 50 years, the Canadian folk singer has been writing songs, scoring hits with “Sundown,” “Carefree Highway” and many, many others. His songs have also been recorded by Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley, Bob Dylan, Barbra Streisand and many more.

Tickets, $39 to $89, are on sale now via Ticket Omaha.

Reporter - Entertainment/music/concert

Kevin Coffey covers music, whether it's pop, indie or punk, through artist interviews, reviews and trend stories. He also occasionally cover other entertainment. Follow him on Twitter @owhmusicguy. Phone: 402-444-1557.

