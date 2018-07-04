This is a column called Nebraska at the Movies, and it's based on the idea that Nebraska has had a weirdly outsized role in Hollywood. (Or at least it *seems* that way to us.)
Harold Lloyd. Marlon Brando. Johnny Carson. Gabrielle Union. Fred Astaire. Hilary Swank. Alexander Payne. Darryl F. Zanuck. Henry Fonda. "Boys Town." Adam Devine. Larry the Cable Guy. Nick Nolte. Dick Cavett. Marg Helgenberger. L. Ron Hubbard. And many more movies and movie stars.
The column will poke around some of the more surprising corners of Nebraska film history, while also just generally looking at the state's history of going to the movies. This will be the place for photos of old movie theaters and drive-ins, old movie ads, reprints of amusingly misguided movie reviews from the World-Herald's past and a lot more I haven't thought of yet.
* * *
At some point in the next few weeks, with the help of “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” the Marvel Cinematic Universe is going to cross the $17-billion mark at the worldwide box office. After 20 films, six of which have made more than $1 billion, the MCU is the biggest franchise in this or any other galaxy. It has the No. 2 highest-grossing franchise — “Star Wars” — beat by about $8 billion.
All of this is to say that the MCU is a very big deal. But it’s more than that.
Fifteen or so years ago, when Marvel was trying to get the Iron Man movie off the ground, no one expected anything near this level of success.
The only popular superheroes at the time were Batman, Superman, Spider-Man and the X-Men. Conventional wisdom had it that no one would care about an Iron Man movie. No one would watch a Guardians of the Galaxy movie. And certainly no one would watch an Ant-Man movie.
No one would care about an intricately plotted shared universe in which all these relatively unknown characters lived and joked and occasionally teamed up to fight a bigger bad.
But audiences did care.
As Ben Fritz notes in his new book, “The Big Picture: The Fight for the Future of Movies”: “The rise of Marvel Studios over the past decade has been one of the most extraordinary stories in Hollywood history.”
And for much of Marvel’s rise, three University of Nebraska-Lincoln grads have been and continue to be a part of that extraordinary story.
UNL Grads!
Assemble!
Starring!
The Set Designer! The Visual Effects Artist! The Stuntwoman!
Note: While the UNL grads on the Marvel payroll are aware of each other, none of them have actually met or worked together directly, as Marvel movies are massive productions with thousands of people working on each of them.
* * *
Tim Croshaw — the set designer
Age: 41
From: Omaha; went to high school at Omaha North
Graduated from UNL: 2000, bachelor’s degree of fine arts
Marvel credits: “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Thor: Ragnarok,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” “Captain America: Civil War,” “Ant-Man,” “The Avengers” and the upcoming “Captain Marvel”
Other credits: “The Fate of the Furious,” “Gone Girl,” “Star Trek: Into Darkness,” “Twilight” and the upcoming “Aquaman” and “Godzilla: King of the Monsters”
Tim’s origin story
Back in the ’90s at Omaha North, Tim made movies with his friends and learned everything he could about computers. He became especially proficient in the drafting software AutoCAD.
After graduating (first from Omaha North, then from UNL, then from grad school at Florida State), Tim had to decide: Go to New York to work in theater or go to L.A. to work in film? He went to California.
A friend helped him get into the union as a set designer.
“Once you’re in and once you start working,” Tim said, “your reputation gets around. As long as you make yourself accessible and keep yourself abreast with current technologies and design, you can stay working pretty steadily.”
What Tim does “It all comes down to research and concept art,” he said. “We work with some really high-end illustrators. They create the images we use as reference points, and we try to stick to them. It’s a huge collaborative process. To say that it’s one or two persons’ vision is kind of incorrect. It’s a large group of people working towards a goal.”
For “Thor: Ragnarok,” for example, Tim and his fellow artists were told to make the sets, production design, art direction, etc. feel like the work of comic artist Jack Kirby.
For “Captain America: Civil War,” he had to design sets more grounded in reality. For “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” he needed to help realize the look of a living, breathing planet.
The most rewarding thing The most rewarding thing, Tim said, is seeing all the different disciplines come together.
“When you have these science-fiction and fantasy environments, you have this immense collaboration coming together, and that’s the rewarding part,” Tim said. “When you know that what you’ve done meets the director’s expectations, meets the designer’s standards, looks good and enhances the story, you feel very good about what you did.”
A franchise he’d like to work on Tim: “Of course I hope to catch a ‘Star Wars’ movie someday.”
Kind of a funny story When he was in high school, Tim and his friends were making a movie about a bank heist. One of the filmmakers’ moms worked at a bank near 40th and Dodge streets, and so the guys thought it would be fun to film a few scenes in the parking lot. The scenes called for fake guns. Things went very wrong, though not as wrong as they could have.
“Someone called the police,” Tim said now, “and eight to 10 police cruisers show up, weapons drawn, everyone getting shaken down. We made the evening news that night. It was very dumb. It was just super dumb.”
Trent Claus — the visual effects artist
Age: 39
From: born in Hastings, grew up in Lincoln
Graduated from UNL: 2006, bachelor’s degree of fine arts in studio art
Marvel credits: “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” “Doctor Strange,” “Captain America: Civil War,” “Ant-Man,” “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” “Iron Man 3,” “The Avengers,” “Captain America: The First Avenger,” “Iron Man 2,” “The Incredible Hulk,” “Iron Man.”
Other credits: “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” “The Post,” “Gone Girl,” “Life of Pi,” “Hugo,” “The Social Network,” “Avatar.” He also helped with the restoration of the 2007 Final Cut version of “Blade Runner.”
Trent’s origin story He went straight from Lincoln to L.A., where he found work in TV and film, first as a matte painter, then as a compositor.
What’s a compositor? A compositor, Trent said, “is the artist who takes all of the disparate elements of a final image in a movie and puts them together and makes them look like they belong together.”
In movies, especially big and spectacular and fantastical movies like the many installments of the Marvel franchise, a lot of things are shot or digitally rendered separately: shots of actors, real backgrounds, green-screen backgrounds, spaceships, animated villains, motion-captured heroes, I am Groot, all of it.
An effects compositor like Trent will manipulate light and shadow, value and depth and texture to make it look like all these separately created images belong on a single canvas.
“It’s a lot like painting,” he said, “except you are given all these pieces, and you have to paint them together.”
Always something new Trent, who works for Lola VFX, said his is a “very interesting job because the things that I’m asked to do on a day-to-day basis could be totally different from what I did yesterday or what I’ll do tomorrow. Oftentimes, a production will ask, ‘Can we do X?’ Our job is to say, ‘Yes, of course we can.’ And then figure out how to do it. There’s always that excitement of something new.”
Effects everywhere Ninety-nine percent of every movie and TV show you watch has visual effects in it, Trent said. But much of the time the effects are invisible.
“It could be something as simple as removing things from the background that shouldn’t be there in the time that it’s taking place,” he said.
Here’s a very specific example. If scenes are being shot in a downtown environment at night, the color of the street lights has to be taken into consideration. Street lights used to have a yellow-orange-y color but now have the cold-blue hue of LED.
So if a film is set in the 1970s, like Steven Spielberg’s “The Post” (which Trent worked on), the lighting of the exteriors needs to be changed to a period-accurate tint.
“Hopefully the audience never notices,” Trent said. “The whole point of all effects, really, is that the audience doesn’t know that they’re watching an effect.”
Welcome to the Academy Last month, Trent became a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
Comic book guy Trent not only grew up a huge comic book fan. He was a member of the industry early on.
At age 13, he started working at Cosmic Comics, a comic book store in Lincoln. He worked there for six years.
“I had read comics all my life,” he said. “Now I get to work on movies based on the things I grew up with. When I was a kid, comic book movies, with the exception of Batman and Superman, were just terrible. These low-budget things that never represented what happened in our imaginations. But nowadays, we try our best to make the things that we always wanted to see. That’s one reason that Marvel succeeds.”
Jessie Graff — the stuntwoman
Age: 34
From: born in New York City, raised in Pennsylvania
Graduated from UNL: 2007, bachelor’s degree in theatre and film
Marvel credits: “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D,” “Iron Man 2”
Other credits: “Wonder Woman,” “Supergirl,” “Bright,” “The Dark Knight.” Jessie is also a competitor in this season of “American Ninja Warrior”
Jessie’s origin story
She lived in New York City until she was 9. Then her family moved to the middle of the woods in Pennsylvania, where there were plenty of trees to climb and action sequences to re-enact.
She knew she wanted to be an action hero from age 12. Every jump, climb, dive, fall, roll and well-earned bruise since then has been in pursuit of this goal.
But what kind of action hero? At one point she wanted to be a circus performer. Then an astronaut. Then an Olympian.
Jessie transferred to UNL her sophomore year, partly because of the school’s strong track and field program. She pole-vaulted at UNL for the next three years but didn’t make it to the Olympics.
But getting to do awesome and impossible stuntwork for $100-million movies wasn’t a bad consolation prize.
Before heading to L.A., Jessie trained in seven styles of martial arts, with a black belt in taekwondo and a black sash in kung fu. At UNL, she trained in stage combat. She staged fake fights with her friends. She learned how to fall correctly.
Motion-capture stunts In “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” Jessie was a motion-capture double, putting her at the intersection of state-of-the-art visual effects and old-school stuntwork.
For the “Ant-Man” sequel, Jessie wore a full-body suit and cap, the camera capturing her movements and translating them back to the movements of the character. In the case of “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” Jessie doubled as the character Ghost.
For motion-capture doubling, Jessie said, “we do a lot of the same things we do at work but in a much more controlled environment.”
Running, jumping, hanging, diving, fight choreography. Any and all of Jessie’s movements can be captured, collected and converted to the character on screen.
“One of the things I love so much about motion-capture,” Jessie said, “is that you can be more active throughout a shoot day. More stunts, less downtime.”
On a set, Jessie might land a stunt and then have to wait quite a long time for the scene to be reset or the lighting to be readjusted, etc.
With motion-capture, there’s relatively little downtime. Jessie just gets to go go go.
“It’s really cool,” she said, “getting to connect the technology with the human motion. As the technology has improved, it looks better and better and more real.”
Comic book hero Between Marvel and DC, Jessie has found plenty of stuntwork in superhero movies.
Sometimes it feels like she’s not just playing make-believe.
“I just love the concept of being a superhero and the enhanced movements that they have,” she said. “Especially the wire work. When I’m in the harness and hooked up to the wires, I can jump higher or go from building to building. And it feels like you’re really doing it.”
More Nebraska at the Movies columns:
11 movies that were set in Nebraska but actually filmed elsewhere. Because movies are liars
Alexander Payne wrote a 'Jurassic Park' sequel
9 movies you didn't know were filmed in Nebraska
The Omaha shop that made a million movie ads throughout the 20th century
An eye-popping visual history of movie ads in The World-Herald
micah.mertes@owh.com, 402-444-3182,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.