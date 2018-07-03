Rad Panda beer

The label for Zipline Brewing Co.'s Red Panda Wheat, part of the Zoo Brew series produced by Zipline and the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium.

This summer is becoming a season of beer for the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium.

Last month, the zoo debuted a new adults-only beer and food truck event called Late Nights at the Zoo, and next weekend, the zoo will hold its fifth annual Brew at the Zoo, another adults-only event with unlimited beer tasting.

This year’s Brew at the Zoo takes place July 14, and it includes a special treat: the zoo’s first specialty beer.

Red Panda Wheat will debut at the event. It's the first beer coming from a partnership between Zipline Brewing Co. and the zoo, which will include four animal-themed beers with proceeds supporting conservation efforts.

The other three beers will be themed on African elephants, rockhopper penguins and snow leopards will debut in the coming year.

Brew at the Zoo runs from 8 to 11 p.m. on July 14. More than 20 brewing companies will have sampling booths set up throughout the zoo. Admission is $70 for zoo members and $80 for non-members, and it includes a souvenir tasting glass and unlimited beer sampling.

Tickets must be purchased in advance at omahazoo.com, which has a list of featured breweries and food trucks.