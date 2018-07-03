Red Panda Wheat will debut at the event. It's the first beer coming from a partnership between Zipline Brewing Co. and the zoo, which will include four animal-themed beers with proceeds supporting conservation efforts.
The other three beers will be themed on African elephants, rockhopper penguins and snow leopards will debut in the coming year.
Brew at the Zoo runs from 8 to 11 p.m. on July 14. More than 20 brewing companies will have sampling booths set up throughout the zoo. Admission is $70 for zoo members and $80 for non-members, and it includes a souvenir tasting glass and unlimited beer sampling.
Tickets must be purchased in advance at omahazoo.com, which has a list of featured breweries and food trucks.
The Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium introduced a week-old female giraffe on March 23, 2012. The calf was the first born at Omaha's zoo since 2007 but the 29th overall since 1979. Giraffe calves are usually six feet tall and 150 pounds at birth. Within an hour of birth, calves are usually up and nursing.
A vampire bat is seen at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Oct. 29, 2013. The zoo teamed up with Iowa State University to find the best food for vampire bats, which each need about 2 tablespoons of blood a day.
Nicole Linafelter feeds a sleepy African lion cub at the Henry Doorly Zoo on Friday, Jan. 4, 2012. The runt of the litter, the cub had been removed from her mother's care, and Linafelter, a veterinary technician, was one of the people caring for the then-week-old cub.
Little Joe, a 450-pound lion, is seen on Aug. 9, 1950. Sold to Omaha Parks and Recreation by Council Bluffs poundmaster Chris Christensen, Little Joe didn't like his cage. He lunged at passers-by, sweeping his paw at the shadows of onlookers.
Gail Yanney and Dr. Lee Simmons have their hands full while holding a python at at zoo benefit. Guests took turns petting the python during the Zoofari VII Fundraiser at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo on Sept. 11, 1989.
Two red-fronted macaws fly on Thursday, June 15, 2017, at the opening of the Holland Meadowlark Amphitheater at the Henry Doorly Zoo. The area will be used for live bird shows, held three times a day and featuring 15 species of birds.
W.W. Laird says a final goodbye to a pair of lion cubs on Sept. 21, 1967. When the Clyde Brothers Circus came to Hastings, W.W. Laird, a friend of circus man Howarad Suesz, noticed a sick lion. She took it to the vet, but the animal died. Suesz asked Laird to take the 5-week-old lion cubs, Freckles and Speckles, to make sure they didn't get sick. The cubs became too large to be in the Lairds' home, so Laird donated the cats, then 4 1/2 months old, to the Henry Doorly Zoo.
Nicole Linafelter holds a sleepy African lion cub at the Henry Doorly Zoo on Friday, Jan. 4, 2012. The runt of the litter, the cub had been removed from her mother's care, and Linafelter, a veterinary technician, was one of the people caring for the then-week-old cub.
A white-handed gibbon baby peeks out at its surroundings while its mom swings along at the Lied Jungle at the Henry Doorly Zoo on Oct. 24, 2003. The baby was born Sunday, October 5. Gibbons, the smallest of the apes, live in small family groups consisting of the mated pair and their immature offspring.
Matt Simon holds up his 2-year-old son, Simon, to get a better view of Wgasa, a Bornean orangutan, as he enjoys a Valentine's Day treat at the Henry Doorly Zoo Tuesday Feb. 14, 2012. Zoo employees put treats out for the animals, including heart-shaped frozen Kool-Aid.
When Penelope, a pink Yorkshire hog, takes a dip in the water tank at the Henry Doorly Zoo, there's no doubt that the other animals have to wait their turn. Watching an impatient Rasputin the goat are Mr. and Mrs. Jeome Paulsen and their 1 1/2-year-old daughter, Jennifer, in August of 1969.
West Coast sea nettles float in the water at the new Ocean Drifters exhibit, which features five species of jellyfish, at the redesigned and newly renovated Scott Aquarium at the Henry Doorly Zoo on March 26, 2012.
Chimps Tamba, left, and Pedro are seen at the zoo in 1959. Pedro was purchased from the Detroit Zoo as a mate for Tamba in 1958. The mischievous chimps got on well; the two were known to break into cages and let the other monkeys out.
Two western diamond-backed rattlesnakes are seen inside Rattlesnake Canyon, a $125,000 new addition inside the Desert Dome, on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2014. Rattlesnake Canyon is the home of 13 animals, including eight species of lizards and two species of snakes.
This photo, published in The World-Herald in 1980, was accompanied by the following caption: "The female gorillas have joined the corps of TV widows. Like a husband intent on boob-tube football, Casey, patriarch at the Henry Doorly Zoo, studies the sitcoms and soap operas on a television outside of his cage. It's part of an experiment, a zoo spokesman said. If the Nielsen ratings people called Casey, the would find he likes to see women, the 'Flinstones' and any other kind of action, a staff member said."
A white stork ambles abut the men's restroom near the sea lions' pool at the Henry Doorly Zoo in November of 1985. Since the restrooms were not needed for visitors in the wintertime, the storks and other animals spent the winter months in them.
Lee Simmons III, 9, and an unnamed baby gorilla console each other during a bout of chicken pox in April of 1971. The baby gorilla was kept at Henry Doorly Zoo director Lee Simmons' home after coming down with the childhood disease. Lee's children both had it too.
Children loved to pet Big Ben, a Clydesdale draft horse at the Henry Doorly Zoo in May of 1972. Ben, who was donated to the zoo, would move toward kids, then hold perfectly still until they petted him. “I guess you might say he’s a spoiled Big Ben,” said Mike July, a curator.
Darla Tipton, 9, of Lincoln, thought she had hypnotized a rooster at the Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo in August of 1971 after she stroked his back and pointed to a pebble in front of his beak. When the rooster failed to move after several seconds of staring at the pebble, Darla got down to eye level with the bird. The rooster suddenly flapped its wings and kicked up dust in all directions as it half ran, half flew to another section of the zoo.
A gerenuk is seen at the Henry Doorly Zoo on May 19, 2000. Nicknamed the gazelle-giraffe, gerenuks are unique in their ability to stand on their hind legs to reach leaves; other antelope cannot. They do not eat grass.
Henrietta, one of two white rhinos at the Henry Doorly Zoo in May 1999, awaits in her pen for construction on the rhinos' outdoor area to be completed. The rhinos were soon to be joined by three more rhinos from South Africa. Zookeepers hoped that a more herd-like situation would be more conducive to breeding.