The "Ant-Man" franchise (a subsidiary of the Marvel Cinematic Universe) is responsible for the two biggest movies ever made about people getting smaller. In the case of "Ant-Man and the Wasp," in theaters this week, our hero (played by Paul Rudd) will be growing giant as well as tiny.
With the itty-bitty blockbuster upon us, I put a microscope on movies that shrink people. It's a surprisingly rich micro-genre. No small feat.
* * *
“Dr. Cyclops” (1940)
Premise: In the South American jungle, a mad scientist shrinks his meddlesome colleagues.
Key scene: A dog is confused as to why his master is now 12 inches tall.
“The Incredible Shrinking Man” (1957)
Premise: A man begins to shrink after he’s exposed to radiation and insecticide. Based on a story by Richard Matheson.
Key scene: Trapped in the cellar, our tiny hero battles a spider twice his size. The effects sequence called for a trained tarantula named Tamara.
“Fantastic Voyage” (1966)
Premise: A submarine crew shrinks to a microscopic size to go into the body of an injured scientist to save his life.
Key scene: White blood cells attack! The film won an Oscar for its astounding special effects.
“Innerspace” (1987)
Premise: Dennis Quaid is miniaturized and injected into Martin Short’s body.
Key scene: When Quaid alters Short’s facial muscles to make him look like someone else. This movie also won a best-effects Oscar.
“Honey, I Shrunk the Kids” (1989)
Premise: The inventor of a shrinking machine accidentally shrinks his and his neighbor’s kids.
Key scene: When an ant named Antie sacrifices himself to save the children from a scorpion.
“Downsizing” (2017)
Premise: In the near-future, Matt Damon shrinks himself in order to live a richer life.
Key scene: A newly shrunken Damon is scooped up with a spatula.
