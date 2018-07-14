The Newsboys are trying a little something new and a little something old on the band’s current tour.
Current members Michael Tait, Duncan Phillips, Jeff Frankenstein and Jody Davis will be joined by former members Peter Furler and Phil Joel for a decades-spanning tour that sees The Newsboys stopping at Omaha’s Orpheum Theater on Nov. 8.
Formed in 1985, the band has released nearly 20 albums. Among its releases are six No. 1 entries on Billboard’s Christian album chart and 12 top-10 Christian hit songs.
The Newsboys have also taken home Christian music’s top honor, the Dove Award, four times.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday via Ticket Omaha.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.