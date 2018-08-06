With the big-killer-shark movie "The Meg" coming to theaters this week, I wanted to revisit the story of Nebraska's connection to the greatest shark movie ever made. "Jaws," FYI, will be playing from Aug. 31 to Sept. 3 at the local Marcus theaters Majestic, Twin Creek and Village Pointe. And if you're just really into shark movies, Alamo Drafthouse Omaha will play the wonderfully nutty 1999 creature feature "Deep Blue Sea" this Saturday.
* * *
If you watch the opening credits of 1975's “Jaws,” the first name to pop up is Zanuck. That would be Richard D. Zanuck, the son of a Nebraska native and one of the men most responsible for “Jaws” making it to the big screen.
Zanuck produced the film with his business partner, David Brown, in their production unit tied to Universal, and it was one of the duo’s biggest successes, along with best picture winners “The Sting” and “Driving Miss Daisy.”
Zanuck, who died in 2012, was the son of Darryl F. Zanuck, a legendary producer born in Wahoo, Nebraska, to a family of hotel operators. The senior Zanuck co-founded and ran 20th Century Fox, producing such films as “The Grapes of Wrath” and “All About Eve.” Long after the Hollywood studio system had begun to crumble, the elder Zanuck became the last of the movie tycoons to fall.
Darryl had a complicated relationship with his family. He hired his son at Fox, but, in 1970, fired him after a string of failures, including the box office disaster of "Doctor Dolittle." Spurned and without a job, Richard Zanuck set out with Brown to make movies for the rival studio Universal.
The two were a few years into their arrangement and coming off the success of "The Sting" when an unpublished manuscript for a novel called “Jaws” by Peter Benchley started making ripples. Zanuck-Brown saw its potential and snapped up the movie rights. It was at their offices where Steven Spielberg — in his 20s and fresh off his debut theatrical feature, “The Sugarland Express” — found a copy of the manuscript lying on a desk. He read it, saw its potential and expressed interest in directing the film.
In "The Jaws Log," an invaluable account of the production of "Jaws," author Carl Gottlieb writes that Zanuck and Brown "first considered getting a director who was a great engineer, one of the old-timers whose principal virtues are their ability to move the ponderous machinery of filmmaking around without hurting the budget or the story too much. This idea was corrected and another director considered. The second type was well-known, a good action and adventure director with proven abilities."
But this option fell through, too. In the end, Zanuck and Brown hired the enthusiastic wunderkind. The rest is history.
Spielberg would later say “Jaws” was the most hellish filmmaking experience of his career. But his pain was our gain.
It's true that “Jaws” most likely would have been made even if it hadn’t landed with Zanuck-Brown.
But it wouldn’t have been directed by Spielberg or scored by John Williams or edited by Verna Fields, and it wouldn’t have starred Roy Scheider, who reportedly got the role after meeting Spielberg at a party. It wouldn't have redefined the cultural and box office potential of blockbuster movies. And it wouldn't have invented the summer movie season as we now know it.
It might very well have been just another B-movie that came and went and changed nothing.
* * *
And just for the hell of it, here's Omaha World-Herald business reporter Steve Jordon's June 21, 1975, review of "Jaws":
* * *
This is a column called Nebraska at the Movies, and it's based on the idea that Nebraska has had a weirdly outsized role in Hollywood. (Or at least it *seems* that way to us.)
Harold Lloyd. Marlon Brando. Johnny Carson. Gabrielle Union. Fred Astaire. Hilary Swank. Alexander Payne. Darryl F. Zanuck. Henry Fonda. "Boys Town." Adam Devine. Larry the Cable Guy. Nick Nolte. Dick Cavett. Marg Helgenberger. L. Ron Hubbard. And many more movies and movie stars.
The column will poke around some of the more surprising corners of Nebraska film history, while also just generally looking at the state's history of going to the movies. This will be the place for photos of old movie theaters and drive-ins, old movie ads, reprints of amusingly misguided movie reviews from the World-Herald's past and a lot more I haven't thought of yet.
* * *
