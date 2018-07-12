There's no Simon without Garfunkel. There's no Eric B. without Rakim. There's no Hall without Oates. There's no Tenacious without, uh ... D?
That last one didn't work so well, but you get where I'm going.
There's just something about a duo.
Maybe it's the specific interplay between two individuals, each playing off the other's strengths, that makes them so much more than a solo act and distinct from the many layers formed by a whole band.
Or maybe it's just the satisfaction of two names and an ampersand rolling off your tongue.
Whatever. We dig duos, OK?
With Daryl Hall and John Oates (who you've referred to as Hall & Oates for all this time without realizing every one of their records lists both of their full names) coming to CenturyLink Center on Wednesday, we looked at the best musical duos.
Our completely objective, definitive, not in any way questionable (don't even try it), deadly serious list of favorites includes Rock and Roll Hall of Famers, rappers, folkies, siblings and The Righteous Brothers.
The guidelines: None, really. They just had to be pairs that we like.
Here goes nothing.
20. The Chainsmokers
Cheesy EDM? Sure. But these dudes — Alex Pall and Andrew Taggart — do know how to craft a catchy tune. I still can't get their Coldplay collab, "Something Just Like This," out of my head.
19. Twenty One Pilots
Another pair of young guys, Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun have created a big following and big sound for just a pair of dudes. They could go higher on this list if they put out a new record. Their last, 2015's "Blurryface," was their breakout smash.
18. Tegan & Sara
Twin sisters Tegan and Sara Quin started their first band at 15. Fantastic songwriters and singers, the pair has become an indie rock powerhouse.
17. They Might Be Giants
The two Johns — John Flansburgh and John Linnell — are responsible for some really, well, interesting pop and rock music: "Istanbul (Not Constantinople)," "Particle Man," "Birdhouse In Your Soul," "Doctor Worm," "You're On Fire." Et cetera. They've also done kid's music and got a Tony nom for a SpongeBob musical. They can do it all, and they do it their perfectly quirky way.
16. First Aid Kit
Another set of sisters, Klara and Johanna Soderbergh, started singing together when they were young. The Soderberghs looked to folk and country heroes such as Emmoylou Harris and Johnny Cash and Bob Dylan.
15. The Carpenters
When rock 'n' roll was amping up, Karen Carpenter and her brother, Richard, dialed things back. The Carpenters created a string of soft, warm, golden melodies in songs such as "Top of the World" and "(They Long to Be) Close to You."
14. She & Him
Who'd have thought? The wide-eyed actress from "Elf" and "Almost Famous" and the Beatles-loving Portland indie rocker formed a pop duo after meeting on a movie set. And it turned out the actress was a great songwriter, and the indie guy was just the right bandmate and producer for the project.
13. Run the Jewels
Killer Mike had featured on OutKast and Jay-Z songs, but he never broke big. And El-P was in an underground group and formed his own alternative hip-hop label but still never found major success either. Then El-P and Mike met and made a record. Then they formed Run the Jewels, a hip-hop powerhouse.
12. Tenacious D
These foul-mouthed goofballs are on this list because they're wonderful at lampooning serious, earnest artistry. Plus the joke is that they think they're the best rockers in the world when they're really just a couple of dinks, but the fact is that Jack Black and Kyle Gass are actually good musicians, which makes the joke even more effective.
11. Brooks & Dunn
Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn are both good in their own right, but they've never been able to match the success apart that they have together: 20 No. 1 country hits. After "retiring" and doing a farewell tour, they struck out on their own, and, uh, eventually got back together.
10. Daryl Hall and John Oates
Who makes your dreams come true? John and Daryl do. That's who. Oh yeah. Wooh ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh.
9. The White Stripes
Were they siblings? Friends? Married? That was part of the mystery. (For the record: Married. But then divorced. Still made music for a while. Anyway ...) While we contemplated the nature of their union, Meg White and Jack White kicked out the hard jams. We're still sad they're gone.
8. Sonny & Cher
So yeah, Cher is a powerhouse in her own right. But there's beauty in their pop songs — "I Got You Babe," "The Beat Goes On," "Little Man," "Baby Don't Go," among them. Plus their natural charm made it no surprise they were so popular as singers and on TV.
7. The Everly Brothers
Don and Phil Everly sang like angels. And their slightly country-tinged rock sound was innovative. It's still something of a soundtrack to the 1950s. You can't hear "Wake Up Little Susie" and not be transported back in time.
6. Ike & Tina Turner
One of the biggest and best R&B groups of all time, the husband-wife duo was explosive. Their stage show was amazing. Songs like "Nutbush City Limits" and "Proud Mary" are powerhouses. Unfortunately, the pair's off-stage life (especially Ike's cocaine use) led to their split.
5. Eric B. & Rakim
Oh man. Eric B., the DJ, and Rakim, the MC, were the tops of hip-hop when they were together. Their album "Paid in Full" is generally considered the best hip-hop album of all time.
4. The Righteous Brothers
"Unchained Melody" is one of the best vocal performances ever put to tape. Full stop. And that's just scratching the surface of Bill Medley and Bobby Hatfield. The pair's contrasting vocal ranges and, well, soul make for an unmatched vocal duo.
3. Daft Punk
They may appear to be just a couple robots pumping out robotic dance music, but they are, in fact, a pair of Frenchmen — Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter — who pump out slick, sometimes effects-laden but often just smooth, extremely danceable music. Now they just need to make a follow-up to their last record. It's been five years since "Get Lucky" was a smash.
2. Outkast
Take two rappers. One with a more straightforward style, the other a little more eclectic. Stick them together. Then you get Outkast, the collaboration of Big Boi and Andre 3000, friends who met in high school and had a major label deal right after they graduated. Their ultimate achievement, "Speakerboxxx/The Love Below," is an exploration of their separate styles, and it's incredible.
1. Simon & Garfunkel
One of the best songwriters ever and the voice of an angel just happened to grow up a few blocks away from each other, and their musical partnership started as teenagers. Their legacy endures in a multitude of songs that have become classics, forever ingrained in our minds. I bet you know all the words to "Mrs. Robinson," don't you? While both went on to solo success, they'll never be as much apart as they were together.
