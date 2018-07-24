Elevator

Here's Johnny!

Friday is National Talk in an Elevator Day, one of those inane holidays that exists solely to be exploited by uninspired features writers who gotta bring you a never-ending deluge of that sweet, sweet content.

This is a holiday that encourages elevator small talk, that challenges introverts to overcome their natural tendencies: to retreat to the corner, face down, no eye contact.

The most misanthropic of us spend our lift rides with earbuds mashed in as far as they’ll go, music or a white noise app drowning out the niceties, the eye contact, the chit-chat about how hot it is outside.

But that’s just the kind of thing this day discourages. So in keeping with the spirit of this totally cool and not at all stupid holiday …

10 conversation-starters for National Talk on an Elevator Day that are actually just famous movie quotes. I don’t know. Happy National Talk on an Elevator Day.

Note: For maximum social impact, it’s best if you just walk into the elevator and make and maintain eye contact with everyone in the lift. Say (preferably shout) one of the following as you enter:

1. “Here’s lookin’ at you, kid.”

2. “We’re gonna need a bigger boat.”

3. “Good morning, Vietnam!” (Just scream it at the top of your lungs.)

4. “Here’s Johnny!” (Ideally, you’re screaming this into the elevator right as the doors are opening, your face peeking through the crack in the doors. A real conversation starter!)

5. “Houston, we have a problem.” (But first push every one of the elevator's buttons. Works best in skyscrapers.)

6. “Shane! Shane! Come back!” (Scream this at someone as they get off the elevator.)

7. “Open the pod bay doors, HAL.” (I know this thing I'm writing is just a dumb joke, but this one might actually make you a friend.)

8. Alec Baldwin’s “Glengarry Glen Ross” always-be-closing speech. The whole thing. Don’t let anyone leave the elevator until you’ve finished.

9. “Nobody puts Baby in the corner.” (Obviously, you have to be in the corner for this to work. After you say it, elbow your way to the front of the elevator car and, even if there’s no room, dance. Dance like you're rebelling against your father.)

10. Just talk like Hannibal Lecter the whole ride as you engage in banal small talk about sports and the weather. Everyone in the elevator will laugh. You are very likable!

Anyways, happy National Talk on an Elevator Day. We'll always have Paris!

