It's another good week for music.

And I've got some picks for you.

These are the 11 best concerts coming this weekend and beyond.

THURSDAY

Toby Keith

Toby Keith toasts his fans with a red Solo Cup, the name of one of his hit songs, in 2013 the Stagecoach Country Music Festival.

Get your red Solo cups and country-loving drinking buddies together. Toby Keith is coming to Lincoln to play Pinewood Bowl. Tickets via Ticketmaster.

Soul, pop, hip-hop and blues come together when Domestic Blend plays The Waiting Room Lounge, 6212 Maple St. Tickets, $5, at etix.com.

FRIDAY

Drive-By Truckers

Drive-By Truckers

Alt-country superstars Drive-By Truckers will play The Waiting Room Lounge, 6212 Maple St. Tickets, $30, at etix.com.

SATURDAY

Jason Boland

Jason Boland

Red Dirt country band Jason Boland & The Stragglers are headed to the Bourbon Theatre in Lincoln. Tickets at ticketweb.com.

Alt-rock champions Guster will play Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. Tickets, $28, at ticketfly.com.

SUNDAY

Pat Benatar

Pat Benatar performs during the Bank of the West Celebrates America concert at Memorial Park in Omaha on June 28, 2013.

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo are hitting the road with Rick Springfield, and they’re bringing their cavalcade of hit songs to Pinewood Bowl in Lincoln. Tickets via Ticketmaster.

Formerly of Cross Canadian Ragweed, Cody Canada and the Departed will arrive at Reverb Lounge, 6121 Military Ave. Tickets, $20, at etix.com.

MONDAY

Walk the Moon

Eli Maiman, from left, Nicholas Petricca, and Kevin Ray of Walk the Moon perform at the American Music Awards in 2015.

Walk the Moon can add No. 1 songs “Shut Up and Dance” and “One Foot” to its résumé, and the pop-rock band will play SumTur Amphitheater. Tickets via Ticketmaster.

TUESDAY

Theory of a Deadman

Theory of a Deadman

Hard rock band Theory of a Deadman will play Lincoln’s Bourbon Theatre. Tickets at ticketweb.com.

The Marcus King Band is led by musical phenom Marcus King, and they’ll be at Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. Tickets, $16, at ticketfly.com.

WEDNESDAY

Kim Richey

Kim Richey

Country and folk singer-songwriter Kim Richey is the latest artist to play the Sunday Roadhouse series. (This one's so special, it's not on a Sunday.) See her at 7:30 p.m. at Reverb Lounge, 6121 Military Ave. Tickets, $20 or $25 day of show, at sundayroadhouse.comm.

