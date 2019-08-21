COMING

“Go, Dog, Go,” Rose Theater, opens Aug. 30. Information: rosetheater.com or 402-345-4849.

“Of Mice and Men,” Lofte Community Theatre, opens Sept. 6. Information: lofte.org or 402-234-2553.

“Hamilton,” Orpheum Theater, opens Sept. 10. Information: ticketomaha.com or 402-345-0606.

“Once Upon a Mattress,” Chanticleer Theater, opens Sept. 13. Information: chanticleertheater.com or 712-323-9955.

“Catch Me If You Can,” Bellevue Little Theater, opens Sept. 13. Information: bellevuelittletheatre.weebly.com or 402-291-1554.

“Annie,” Omaha Community Playhouse, opens Sept. 13. Information: omahaplayhouse.com or 402-553-0800.

CONTINUING

Sweat,” Omaha Community Playhouse Howard Drew Theatre, 6915 Cass St., through Sept. 15. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets: $36 to $44 adults (depending on performance), $18 students. Information: omahaplayhouse.com or 402-553-0800.

