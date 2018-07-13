O COMIC CON

What: Comic vendors and special guests including Kathy Garver, who played Cissy on “Family Affair” and now is a voice-over actor; Booker T, 11-time WCW Tag Team champion; and Barbara Goodson, who is the voice of Empress Rita Repulsa on “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.”

When: July 13-15

Where: Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs

Info: ocomiccon.com

Wayne Chicken Show

What: World’s largest chicken dance, food, parade, contests, fireworks, live music, flea market and sidewalk sale

When: July 13-15

Where: Wayne, Nebraska

Info: chickenshow.com

John C. Fremont Days

What: Historic events, hypnotist, watermelon feed, arts fair, parade, youth events, live music, car show

When: July 13-15

Where: Fremont, Nebraska

Info: johncfremontdays.org

Railroad Days

What: Museum exhibits, shuttle service included

When: July 14-15

Where: Lauritzen Gardens, The Durham Museum, RailsWest Railroad Museum, Union Pacific Railroad Museum and Historic General Dodge House

Info: omaharailroaddays.com

Scribner Haze Daze

What: Barbecue, street dance, vendors, children’s activities, water fights, games

When: July 20-21

Where: Scribner, Nebraska

Info: bit.ly/2rzSYFk

Ashland Stir-Up

What: Parade, family activities, car show

When: July 20-22

Where: Ashland, Nebraska

Info: facebook.com/ashlandstirup

Buffalo County Fair

What: Brantley Gilbert, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, carnival, beer garden, animals, exhibits

When: July 25-30

Where: Buffalo County Fairgrounds, Kearney, Nebraska

Info: visitkearney.org

Harrison County Fair

What: Live music, truck and tractor pull, carnival, rodeo, contests, fireworks

When: July 24-28

Where: Missouri Valley, Iowa

Info: harrisoncofair.com

Westfair

What: County fair with children’s activities, entertainment, queen contest, 5K run, arena events such as a demolition derby and tractor pull

When: July 25-30

Where: Westfair, 22984 Highway 6, Council Bluffs

Info: westfairevents.com

Gretna Days

What: Carnival, golf tournament, fireworks, craft show, parade, picnic, street dance

When: July 26-29

Where: Various locations around Gretna

Info: gretnadays.com

Benson Days

What: Pancake breakfast, parade, street festival, art, live music, children’s activities, 10K/5K run

When: July 28-29

Where: Military Avenue and Maple Street, Benson

Info: bensondays.com

Sarpy County Fair

What: Parade, rodeo, monster trucks, tractor pull, carnival, demolition derby, beer garden, concert by Craig Morgan, Gunnar & The Grizzly Boys and Jason Earl Band

When: July 31-Aug.-5

Where: 100 Main St., Springfield

Info: sarpyfair.com

Dodge County Fair

What: Tractor pull, live music, mud volleyball, demolition derby, 4-H displays, carnival, Hairball in concert

When: Aug. 1-5

Where: Dodge County Fairgrounds, Fairacres Road, Scribner, Nebraska

Info: dodgecountyfair.org

Lancaster County Super Fair

What: Carnival, BMX races, pig races, demolition derby, food, petting zoo, 4-H exhibits

When: Aug. 2-5

Where: Lancaster Event Center, 84th and Havelock in Lincoln

Info: superfair.org

New American Arts Festival

What: Workshops, performances, art displays, artist vendors, food vendors, music

When: Aug. 3

Where: Benson, Military Avenue and Maple Street

Info: facebook.com/newamericanartsfestival

Wilber Czech Festival

What: Czech food, Wilber Czech Dancers, Barry Boyce Band, parade, art show, historical exhibits

When: Aug. 3-5

Where: Wilber, Nebraska

Info: nebraskaczechsofwilber.com

Britishfest

What: Convention focused on British sci-fi and fantasy

When: Aug. 4-5

Where: Comfort Inn & Suites, 7007 Grover St.

Info: britishfest.com

Nebraska Star Party

What: Camp beneath the stars, educational programs, burger bash, canoe/float down the Niobrara River

When: Aug. 5-10

Where: Merritt Reservoir, 27 miles south of Valentine, Nebraska

Info: nebraskastarparty.org

Cass County Fair

What: Contests, food, displays, live music, animals, parade

When: Aug. 7-11

Where: Cass County Fairgrounds, Nebraska Highway 1 between U.S. Highway 75 and Nebraska Highway 50

Info: cassfair.com

Iowa State Fair

What: Reba McEntire, Jim Gaffigan, Sugarland, Florida Georgia Line, Thomas Rhett, free entertainment, food, art, livestock, exhibits, butter cow

When: Aug. 9-19

Where: Iowa State Fairgrounds, 3000 East Grand Ave., Des Moines

Info: iowastatefair.org

Kool-Aid Days

What: Birthplace of Kool-Aid celebrates the drink with the world’s largest Kool-Aid stand, pageant, games

When: Aug. 10-12

Where: Hastings, Nebraska

Info: kool-aiddays.com

Arrows to Aerospace

What: Parade, pancake feed, music from the PAC Band, pony rides and other activities for children, log cabin tour

When: Aug. 17-18

Where: Washington Park, 20th Street and Franklin Avenue, Bellevue

Info: bokiwanis.org

Greek Festival

What: Greek music, folk dancing, cuisine, Greek marketplace, children activities such as face painting, balloons and children’s games

When: Aug. 17-19

Where: St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, 602 Park Ave.

Info: greekfestomaha.com

Millard Days

What: Parade, auto show, live music, beer garden, carnival, car show, games, children’s activities, ice cream social

When: Aug. 21-26

Where: Andersen Park, near 136th and Q Streets

Info: millarddays.com

Nebraska State Fair

What: Kelly Clarkson, Old Dominion, Sugarland, Night Ranger, parades, contests, displays, exhibits, food

When: Aug 24-Sept. 3

Where: Fonner Park, Grand Island

Info: statefair.org

La Festa Italiana

What: Italian food, wine, beer, dancing, bocce ball, children’s activities, fireworks

When: Aug. 31-Sept. 2

Where: Il Palazzo, 132nd and Fort Streets

Info: omahaitaly.com

Septemberfest Omaha: A Salute to Labor

What: Live music, parade, midway, food

When: Aug. 31-Sept. 3

Where: CenturyLink Center, Parking Lot D

Info: septemberfestomaha.org

German Day/Oktoberfest

What: Food, beer, singing, dancing, live music

When: Sept. 15

Where: German-American Society, 3717 S. 120th St.

Info: germanamericansociety.org

Fort Omaha Intertribal Powwow

What: Traditional powwow with dance, music, artistry, oral history and foods of Nebraska and regional tribes

When: Sept. 15

Where: Metropolitan Community College, Fort Omaha Campus, 30th and Fort Streets

Info: bit.ly/2rB7VtD

Applejack Festival

What: Apple recipes, craft fairs, parade, street dances, live music, carnival, classic car show

When: Sept. 21-23

Where: Nebraska City

Info: gonebraskacity.com/festival/apple-jack-festival

Lauritzen Gardens Antique & Garden Show

What: Antiques exhibits, gardening, art, speakers, workshops

When: Sept. 20-23

Where: Lauritzen Gardens, 100 Bancroft St.

Info: omahaantiqueshow.org

Aksarben Stock Show

What: Livestock exhibition

When: Sept. 27-30

Where: Nebraska State Fairgrounds, 700 East Stolley Park Road in Grand Island

Info: aksarbenstockshow.com

