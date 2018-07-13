O COMIC CON
What: Comic vendors and special guests including Kathy Garver, who played Cissy on “Family Affair” and now is a voice-over actor; Booker T, 11-time WCW Tag Team champion; and Barbara Goodson, who is the voice of Empress Rita Repulsa on “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.”
When: July 13-15
Where: Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs
Info: ocomiccon.com
Wayne Chicken Show
What: World’s largest chicken dance, food, parade, contests, fireworks, live music, flea market and sidewalk sale
When: July 13-15
Where: Wayne, Nebraska
Info: chickenshow.com
John C. Fremont Days
What: Historic events, hypnotist, watermelon feed, arts fair, parade, youth events, live music, car show
When: July 13-15
Where: Fremont, Nebraska
Info: johncfremontdays.org
Railroad Days
What: Museum exhibits, shuttle service included
When: July 14-15
Where: Lauritzen Gardens, The Durham Museum, RailsWest Railroad Museum, Union Pacific Railroad Museum and Historic General Dodge House
Info: omaharailroaddays.com
Scribner Haze Daze
What: Barbecue, street dance, vendors, children’s activities, water fights, games
When: July 20-21
Where: Scribner, Nebraska
Info: bit.ly/2rzSYFk
Ashland Stir-Up
What: Parade, family activities, car show
When: July 20-22
Where: Ashland, Nebraska
Buffalo County Fair
What: Brantley Gilbert, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, carnival, beer garden, animals, exhibits
When: July 25-30
Where: Buffalo County Fairgrounds, Kearney, Nebraska
Info: visitkearney.org
Harrison County Fair
What: Live music, truck and tractor pull, carnival, rodeo, contests, fireworks
When: July 24-28
Where: Missouri Valley, Iowa
Info: harrisoncofair.com
Westfair
What: County fair with children’s activities, entertainment, queen contest, 5K run, arena events such as a demolition derby and tractor pull
When: July 25-30
Where: Westfair, 22984 Highway 6, Council Bluffs
Info: westfairevents.com
Gretna Days
What: Carnival, golf tournament, fireworks, craft show, parade, picnic, street dance
When: July 26-29
Where: Various locations around Gretna
Info: gretnadays.com
Benson Days
What: Pancake breakfast, parade, street festival, art, live music, children’s activities, 10K/5K run
When: July 28-29
Where: Military Avenue and Maple Street, Benson
Info: bensondays.com
Sarpy County Fair
What: Parade, rodeo, monster trucks, tractor pull, carnival, demolition derby, beer garden, concert by Craig Morgan, Gunnar & The Grizzly Boys and Jason Earl Band
When: July 31-Aug.-5
Where: 100 Main St., Springfield
Info: sarpyfair.com
Dodge County Fair
What: Tractor pull, live music, mud volleyball, demolition derby, 4-H displays, carnival, Hairball in concert
When: Aug. 1-5
Where: Dodge County Fairgrounds, Fairacres Road, Scribner, Nebraska
Info: dodgecountyfair.org
Lancaster County Super Fair
What: Carnival, BMX races, pig races, demolition derby, food, petting zoo, 4-H exhibits
When: Aug. 2-5
Where: Lancaster Event Center, 84th and Havelock in Lincoln
Info: superfair.org
New American Arts Festival
What: Workshops, performances, art displays, artist vendors, food vendors, music
When: Aug. 3
Where: Benson, Military Avenue and Maple Street
Wilber Czech Festival
What: Czech food, Wilber Czech Dancers, Barry Boyce Band, parade, art show, historical exhibits
When: Aug. 3-5
Where: Wilber, Nebraska
Britishfest
What: Convention focused on British sci-fi and fantasy
When: Aug. 4-5
Where: Comfort Inn & Suites, 7007 Grover St.
Info: britishfest.com
Nebraska Star Party
What: Camp beneath the stars, educational programs, burger bash, canoe/float down the Niobrara River
When: Aug. 5-10
Where: Merritt Reservoir, 27 miles south of Valentine, Nebraska
Info: nebraskastarparty.org
Cass County Fair
What: Contests, food, displays, live music, animals, parade
When: Aug. 7-11
Where: Cass County Fairgrounds, Nebraska Highway 1 between U.S. Highway 75 and Nebraska Highway 50
Info: cassfair.com
Iowa State Fair
What: Reba McEntire, Jim Gaffigan, Sugarland, Florida Georgia Line, Thomas Rhett, free entertainment, food, art, livestock, exhibits, butter cow
When: Aug. 9-19
Where: Iowa State Fairgrounds, 3000 East Grand Ave., Des Moines
Info: iowastatefair.org
Kool-Aid Days
What: Birthplace of Kool-Aid celebrates the drink with the world’s largest Kool-Aid stand, pageant, games
When: Aug. 10-12
Where: Hastings, Nebraska
Info: kool-aiddays.com
Arrows to Aerospace
What: Parade, pancake feed, music from the PAC Band, pony rides and other activities for children, log cabin tour
When: Aug. 17-18
Where: Washington Park, 20th Street and Franklin Avenue, Bellevue
Info: bokiwanis.org
Greek Festival
What: Greek music, folk dancing, cuisine, Greek marketplace, children activities such as face painting, balloons and children’s games
When: Aug. 17-19
Where: St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, 602 Park Ave.
Info: greekfestomaha.com
Millard Days
What: Parade, auto show, live music, beer garden, carnival, car show, games, children’s activities, ice cream social
When: Aug. 21-26
Where: Andersen Park, near 136th and Q Streets
Info: millarddays.com
Nebraska State Fair
What: Kelly Clarkson, Old Dominion, Sugarland, Night Ranger, parades, contests, displays, exhibits, food
When: Aug 24-Sept. 3
Where: Fonner Park, Grand Island
Info: statefair.org
La Festa Italiana
What: Italian food, wine, beer, dancing, bocce ball, children’s activities, fireworks
When: Aug. 31-Sept. 2
Where: Il Palazzo, 132nd and Fort Streets
Info: omahaitaly.com
Septemberfest Omaha: A Salute to Labor
What: Live music, parade, midway, food
When: Aug. 31-Sept. 3
Where: CenturyLink Center, Parking Lot D
Info: septemberfestomaha.org
German Day/Oktoberfest
What: Food, beer, singing, dancing, live music
When: Sept. 15
Where: German-American Society, 3717 S. 120th St.
Fort Omaha Intertribal Powwow
What: Traditional powwow with dance, music, artistry, oral history and foods of Nebraska and regional tribes
When: Sept. 15
Where: Metropolitan Community College, Fort Omaha Campus, 30th and Fort Streets
Info: bit.ly/2rB7VtD
Applejack Festival
What: Apple recipes, craft fairs, parade, street dances, live music, carnival, classic car show
When: Sept. 21-23
Where: Nebraska City
Lauritzen Gardens Antique & Garden Show
What: Antiques exhibits, gardening, art, speakers, workshops
When: Sept. 20-23
Where: Lauritzen Gardens, 100 Bancroft St.
Info: omahaantiqueshow.org
Aksarben Stock Show
What: Livestock exhibition
When: Sept. 27-30
Where: Nebraska State Fairgrounds, 700 East Stolley Park Road in Grand Island
Info: aksarbenstockshow.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.