When John Steinbeck wrote “Of Mice and Men” in 1937, it was relevant to the time, a story set in the era of the Great Depression.
Steinbeck was inspired to write his account of two migrant farm workers after working alongside similar men about 10 years after the 20th century began. His characters, George and Lennie, dream of earning enough to buy their own land. Incidents at their latest job make that dream increasingly unlikely.
This week, the play opens in Nebraska farm country at the Lofte Community Theatre in Manley, Nebraska.
Steinbeck wrote the book and the play. In modern times, it has been criticized for its vulgarity and what some think is racist and ableist language. It’s on the American Library Association’s list of the most challenged books in the 21st century.
It also is considered to be a classic, and many believe it’s one of the greatest stories ever written.
At the Lofte, J.J. Davis plays George and Kevin Holdorf is Lennie. Other cast members are Jon Kruse, Greg Leger, Rob Carrera, Natalie McGovern, Mark Fahey, Ken Snyder, Eddie McGonigal and Benjamin Pettiford.
Kevin Colbert is director.
