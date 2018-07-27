A few days ago, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian gave Omaha a surprise shout-out of sorts while taking his wife, tennis star Serena Williams, out on a surprise date in Venice.
In an Instagram post about the couple's date, Ohanian is pictured rocking a Benson Beer Fest T-shirt. The post went viral, and drew media coverage from mainstream and entertainment websites throughout Europe and North America.
Old news, we know. But there’s still one question to clear up. Why was the well-known entrepreneur, with more than 200,000 Twitter followers, wearing a shirt from Omaha?
Ohanian’s chief of staff is from Omaha, and she has been bragging about her hometown for years, enough that Ohanian finally decided to give the city a shot.
Her name is Lissie Garvin. She’s an Omaha Central grad, class of 2007, and like many Omahans her age, Benson is a favorite hangout.
“Three years ago when I started working for Alexis he would hear me constantly brag about how cool my hometown, Omaha, was,” she said.
So she dragged him to Omaha last year. He liked it enough that he planned a retreat for his venture capital company, Initialized Capital, at the same time as the 2018 Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meeting in May.
“Everyone was blown away by the people, the restaurant scene and the overall energy Omaha offers,” Garvin said. “We're looking forward to making this an annual trip.”
Ohanian didn’t have much to say in response to our emails — he’s a busy guy — but in a short note connecting us with Garvin, the Reddit co-founder showed how much he respects her opinion.
He referred to the Central grad as “the legend herself."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.