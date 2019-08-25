Actor Paul Giamatti is coming to Omaha this weekend for Feature VIII, a benefit for Film Streams.
It’s the latest in the series of fundraisers that started in 2008, usually featuring a film actor being interviewed by director Alexander Payne, who’s from Omaha. Payne directed Giamatti in “Sideways,” a 2004 comedy about wine, and he’ll be the interviewer again this year. The event is at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Holland Center.
Giamatti’s body of work is broad and diverse, including roles in “Saving Mr. Banks,” “12 Years a Slave,” “Private Parts,” “Too Big to Fail,” “The Cradle Will Rock,” television’s “Downton Abbey” and, currently, Showtime’s “Billions,” among more than 100 parts in film and TV.
“I have the mentality of a supporting actor,” he once said.
Sign up for the Go newsletter
This complete guide of local music, movies, dining and entertainment will have you weekend ready.
Some random Giamatti trivia:
He’s 52 years old.
He has a bachelor’s degree in English and a master’s degree in drama, both from Yale. While a Yalie, he was elected to the Skull and Bones secret society, founded in 1832. Other famous members include President George H.W. Bush, President George W. Bush, actor Sonny Tufts and William F. Buckley. The organization quit releasing official rosters in 1982.
He’s been married to producer and director Elizabeth Giamatti for 21 years, and they have one child.
His dad, Bart Giamatti, was the Major League Baseball commissioner for five months, from April 1 to Sept. 1, 1989, when he died of a heart attack. Dad’s tenure as MLB leader was brief but eventful, earning him a permanent place in history: He was commissioner when Pete Rose was banned from the game. Dad also was the youngest-ever president of Yale.
Paul once told The Believer magazine that he had a fascination with home-plate umpires when he was a kid. It had something to do with their chest protectors and masks. They seemed “weirdly sinister,” he said.
He was No. 1 on the list of actors considered for the role of Michael Scott on NBC’s “The Office,” according to the New York Times. He declined the part, and it went to Steve Carell.
His myriad roles include two presidents: He won a Golden Globe Award for playing the title character in HBO’s “John Adams” miniseries, and was the voice of Teddy Roosevelt in “The Roosevelts: An Intimate History,” a film by Ken Burns.
Russell Crowe said working with Giamatti in “Cinderella Man” was one of his favorite showbiz experiences.
A role in “The Hawk is Dying” turned Paul into a raptor enthusiast.
He loves science fiction and the Boston Red Sox. (Not that those things are related.)
In “Sideways,” his character has extensive knowledge of wine and loves pinot noir. In real life, Paul isn’t a fan.
1 of 9
"Dumb and Dumber" (1994)
There's that scene where Lloyd takes a wrong turn, heading to Lincoln, Nebraska, instead of Aspen, Colorado. Of course, nowhere would this pairing of signs exist. IMDB lists Nebraska as a filming location. But whether the wrong way scene — or the subsequent one in which Lloyd TOTALLY redeems himself — were Nebraska-shot? Can't be sure. It does look like it could be Nebraska.
In the Johnny Knoxville-starring comedy, our elderly hero lives in Lincoln. No scenes were filmed there, but they did shoot footage of the Nebraska State Capitol to cut in with the scenes set in Lincoln.
Though the best picture winner was almost entirely shot in South Dakota, its filming locations included Nebraska. A note at the end of the film mentions that the last band of free Sioux Indians surrendered at Fort Robinson, Nebraska.
There's that scene where Lloyd takes a wrong turn, heading to Lincoln, Nebraska, instead of Aspen, Colorado. Of course, nowhere would this pairing of signs exist. IMDB lists Nebraska as a filming location. But whether the wrong way scene — or the subsequent one in which Lloyd TOTALLY redeems himself — were Nebraska-shot? Can't be sure. It does look like it could be Nebraska.
"Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa" (2013)
In the Johnny Knoxville-starring comedy, our elderly hero lives in Lincoln. No scenes were filmed there, but they did shoot footage of the Nebraska State Capitol to cut in with the scenes set in Lincoln.
"Dances With Wolves" (1990)
Though the best picture winner was almost entirely shot in South Dakota, its filming locations included Nebraska. A note at the end of the film mentions that the last band of free Sioux Indians surrendered at Fort Robinson, Nebraska.
“Elizabethtown" (2005)
Cameron Crowe's romantic comedy filmed scenes at and near Scotts Bluff National Monument, west of Scottsbluff and Gering, and Carhenge, north of Alliance.
“The Assassination of Richard Nixon” (2004)
This Sean Penn movie you might not remember shot footage in several downtown and midtown Omaha locations. Penn had also shot portions of his 1991 film “The Indian Runner” in Omaha.
“Held Up” (1999)
The Jamie Foxx and Nia Long comedy was shot, in part, in Fremont, Nebraska.
“Paper Moon” (1973)
Peter Bogdanovich shot parts of his classic road movie near Rulo, Nebraska.
“Lucky” (2011)
This Colin Hanks and Jeffrey Tambor serial killer comedy was shot in 30 area locations in Omaha and Council Bluffs, including the offices of The Daily Nonpareil.
“American Honey” (2016)
Shia LaBeouf briefly moved into the home of a Bennington family to shoot scenes for Andrea Arnold’s film.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.