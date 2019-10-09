rocky and crowd

"The Rocky Horror Show" runs at the Omaha Community Playhouse through Nov. 10.

 CHRISTIAN ROBERTSON

OPENING

“The 39 Steps,” Lofte Community Theatre, Manley, Nebraska, Saturday through Oct. 27. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Exception: Additional show at 7 p.m. Oct. 24. Tickets: $22 reserved seats. Information: lofte.org or 402-234-2553.

A Bucket of Blessings,” Rose Theatre Hitchcock Stage, 2001 Farnam St., Friday through Nov. 3. Showtimes: 9:30 and 11 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets: $12 general admission. Reservations are required. Information: rosetheater.org or 402-345-4849.

“Dogfight,” University of Nebraska at Omaha Department of Theatre, Wednesday through Oct. 27. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Oct. 23-26, 2 p.m. Oct. 20 and 27. Tickets: $20 general admission, UNO students free with MavCARD. Information: bit.ly/2n35Wy0 or 402-554-7529.

COMING

“The Last Five Years,” Performing Artists Repertory Theatre, opens Oct. 18. Information: performingartistsrepertorytheatre.org or 402-706-0778.

CONTINUING

Red Summer,” Blue Barn Theatre, 1106 S. 10th St., through Oct. 20. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, 6 p.m. this Sunday, 2 p.m. Oct. 20. Tickets: $35 general admission, $30 seniors. Information: bluebarn.org or 402-345-1576.

Bernhardt/Hamlet,” Brigit St. Brigit Theatre Co., First Central Congregational United Church of Christ, 421 S. 36th St., through Oct 20. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18 and 19, 2 p.m. Oct. 20. Tickets: $30 general admission, $25 students, people 65 and older and military personnel. Information: bsbtheatre.com or 402-502-4910.

The Cat in the Hat,” Rose Theater, 2001 Farnam St., through Sunday. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 5 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $20 general admission. Discount ticket vouchers are available at all area Hy-Vee stores. Reservations are required. Information: rosetheater.org or 402-345-4849.

The Rocky Horror Show,” Omaha Community Playhouse Howard Drew Theatre, 6915 Cass St., through Nov. 10. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Exceptions: Additional shows at 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 19 and 26 and Nov. 2. No shows on Oct. 20 and 27 and Nov. 3. Tickets: $42 to $50, varying by performance. Information: omahaplayhouse.com or 402-553-0800.

Annie,” Omaha Community Playhouse Hawks Mainstage, 6915 Cass St., through Sunday. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: Start at $32 adults, $20 students and vary by performance. Information: omahaplayhouse.com or 402-553-0800.

