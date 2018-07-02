1. Go to WWE Smackdown
Large, oiled up men smacking into other large, oiled-up men? That's pro wrestling, baby! WWE's Smackdown returns to CenturyLink Center on Tuesday. More info
— Kevin Coffey
2. See Sunny Day frontman
Once there was a band called Sunny Day Real Estate. Though the indie rockers broke up in 2001, chief songwriter, lead singer and guitarist Jeremy Enigk has soldiered on as a solo artist. See him at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Slowdown. More info
— Kevin Coffey
3. Social Distortion at the Bourbon
Social Distortion will play at Lincoln’s Bourbon Theatre at 8 p.m. Monday, along with Low Cut Connie and Aaron Lee Tasjan. Get tickets.
— Micah Mertes
4. Scream into the void.
No reason in particular. Just do it. More info here.
— Micah Mertes
5. Watch movies outside
Look, I know it’s hot, and I know that heat is generally a thing that is uncomfortable. But Alamo Drafthouse is playing “Jaws” in Midtown Crossing’s Turner Park on Monday, so maybe just suck it up. The screening starts around dusk. More info here.
Also this week, Falconwood Park’s drive-in has multiple shows going on. Thursday will bring a screening of “The Breakfast Club.” Saturday will see a double-feature of “The Goonies” and “Big Trouble in Little China.” And Sunday night, the park will host a showing of “Dazed and Confused.” Movies start at dusk. More info here.
6. Eat at The Good Life
Here’s what Ashley Strehle Hartman wrote about The Good Life Sports Bar & Grill, at 1203 S. 180th St.:
“The unpretentious vibe at Good Life makes it a good place to gather with friends to enjoy a game. In cooler weather, you can watch your favorite team on Good Life’s 35 indoor televisions. On nice days, you can watch outdoors on the patio. The spacious outdoor patio has six flat-screen televisions, a fire pit and seating for almost 100 people.”
7. Scream into the void again because the first time wasn’t enough.
— Micah Mertes
8. See fireworks.
Kate Malott has a big list of local Fourth of July celebrations that you should most definitely check out.
9. See ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’
The 20th movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe opens Thursday night, and the reviews are solid. The film finds tiny hero Ant-Man/Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) fighting a new threat alongside The Wasp (Evangeline Lilly). The “Ant-Man” movies are among the most fun, funny and charming of the whole MCU. See it. Enjoy it.
— Micah Mertes
10. See a Tom Cruise movie at Alamo.
Alamo Drafthouse Omaha is currently doing a Tom Cruise retrospective. Cruise movies this week will include “Eyes Wide Shut” (6:30 p.m. Tuesday) and 1985’s “Legend” (10 p.m. Saturday).
— Micah Mertes
11. See a Brian De Palma classic
De Palma’s 1974 rock-opera horror comedy “Phantom of the Paradise” will play at 7 p.m. Sunday at Film Streams’ Ruth Sokolof Theater. In the film, Paul Williams plays a producer who steals the music of a songwriter (William Finley) who vows revenge.
— Micah Mertes
