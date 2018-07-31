That was fun.
Full of groove and swagger, Walk the Moon made Monday night into a party.
The pop rock band brought its hits — “Shut Up and Dance,” “One Foot,” “Different Colors” and the rest — and plenty more for an enthusiastic audience at SumTur Amphitheater.
As the sun went down on a gorgeous evening, the band took the stage with “One Foot,” immediately throwing its fanatical crowd into a frenzy.
“It’s real good to be here,” said frontman Nicholas Petricca.
“Goodness gracious is it great to throw our own … party,” added guitarist Eli Maiman.
They were happy to be back on a headlining tour, and it showed.
You don’t see many bands who are into it. Like really into it.
For 90 minutes on Monday, Walk the Moon’s five members put not just their talent into performing but their bodies, their groove, their souls, their emotions.
These dudes lived out every moment of the set, dancing, grooving and singing along to themselves even, and their energy rippled out into the audience.
Maiman’s guitar was most impressive, and he switched effortlessly between Nile Rodgers-style disco funk on “Shut Up and Dance” and Led Zeppelin-style revved rock on “Headphones.”
On most songs, Maiman’s guitar fueled huge groove, and enormous beats and driving bass from the rhythm section kept people moving all night.
Drummer Sean Waugaman slammed out dance beats all night, and his parts were fortified with others in the band adding their own beats with a floor tom.
Add in multilayered synths and guitars, it made for a huge sound, making every song was an anthem.
With big choruses and gang vocals, the audience was enticed to sing, and that they did.
Voices in the crowd soared during songs such as “Tightrope” and “Shut Up and Dance,” where Petricca turned the microphone to the audience and let it carry the chorus.
“Omaha, you have amazing voices,” he said.
The entire crowd was on its feet dancing, turning the amphitheater into a big party.
Closing out the show with “Anna Sun,” Petricca jumped off the stage and ran through the crowd hugging and high-fiving fans, making for a memorable end to the evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.