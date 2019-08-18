The crowd was buzzing early.
An energy coursed through the thousands gathered for Maha Festival.
Every square foot of grass was claimed, blankets and chairs and human bodies staking out sections of Stinson Park. The beer lines were long, but people kept getting in them. The tiki bar, the Ferris wheel, the ball pit and the nonprofit tent village swarmed with people looking for shade or for something to do while they waited for their favorite artist to take the stage.
Saturday was the capstone of Maha Festival, a four-day music, culture, art and technology festival that now encompasses much more than its initial iteration but hews much closer to the festival founders’ vision.
This Maha, the 11th annual installment of the festival, sold out days before the event even kicked off — something that has never happened before.
And it made for the biggest Maha ever.
Much of that was because of headlining pop star Lizzo, who was a decently famous underground rapper when the festival lineup was announced but who has grown into an Instagram-famous, magazine cover-worthy, major festival-headlining pop presence on the back of her new album, “Cuz I Love You,” and its energetic, empowering single, “Juice.”
Lizzo’s stardom obviously fueled ticket sales, but while you might have expected the crowd to arrive at 9:45 for the pop star’s 10:30 headlining set, the fest was packed in the early afternoon.
When south-central Los Angeles rapper Duckwrth took the stage, kids packed up to the barricades and shouted every word to “Start a Riot.”
When Cali psych-rock troupe the Oh Sees took the side stage, the moshing crowd careened around the grass and gave the angry-faced security some work to do.
When pop-rock duo Matt and Kim took the stage, the crowd was like a lit match inching toward a tightly packed gunpowder keg. As they hammered through infectious pop jam “Daylight,” thousands of hands rose in the air in celebration and to keep balloons, beach balls, an inflatable unicorn and (no joke) a dozen blow-up dolls aloft in the summer sky.
When the lights went down and Lizzo entered the stage in a skin-tight neon leotard, the audience finally exploded. It was tough to discern the declarations of love from the outright mind-losing screaming.
“I’ve been playing festivals since the beginning of time. But I’ve never headlined,” she said. “When I saw all of y’all getting lit already, saying my name … I showed up. I got so excited.”
The sea of bodies pulsed as Lizzo and her dancers, The Big Girls, strutted around the stage as she belted out “Cuz I Love You,” “Boys” and “Water Me.”
It was, in short, a party.
It was a celebration of music — hip-hop, indie rock, pop, garage rock and lots more — and a chance to let loose. To dance to your favorite song. To shout the words to a beloved anthem. To hang out with your friends and jam to some good music.
Some might not know these artists. But we do.
More than 10,000 people showed up to mosh to the Oh Sees, shout every word to Duckwrth’s “Start a Riot,” toss balloons when pop duo Matt and Kim took the stage or twerk right along with Lizzo.
Maybe Lizzo is too much for you. Maybe Beach Bunny is just too different for your tastes. Perhaps you’d think the Oh Sees are too loud, too crazy.
But a strong and growing group of people adore these artists, and events like Maha are why they love Omaha.
They were out in force at Maha, making it the biggest, the craziest, the loudest party the festival has ever seen.
And it’s only going to get bigger.
Lizzo performs during the Maha Festival on Saturday at Stinson Park in Omaha.
Kim of Matt and Kim performs during the Maha Festival on Saturday at Stinson Park in Omaha.
Kim of Matt and Kim performs during the Maha Festival on Saturday at Stinson Park in Omaha.
Oh Sees' vocalist and guitarist John Dwyer performs during the Maha Festival on Saturday at Stinson Park in Omaha.
Oh Sees drummer Paul Quattrone takes a swig of wine before the band's performance at the Maha Festival on Saturday at Stinson Park in Omaha.
Oh Sees' vocalist and guitarist John Dwyer performs during the Maha Festival on Saturday at Stinson Park in Omaha.
A group gathers on the balcony of the Pacific Life building before Oh Sees perform during the Maha Festival on Saturday at Stinson Park in Omaha.
Crowds gather during the Maha Festival on Saturday at Stinson Park in Omaha.
Duckwrth performs during the Maha Festival on Saturday at Stinson Park in Omaha.
Beach Bunny sings during the Maha Festival on Saturday in Omaha.
Rapper Duckwrth prompted a sing-along to “Start a Riot.”
Matt Maeson performs during the Maha Festival on Saturday at Stinson Park in Omaha.
Beach Bunny performs during the Maha Festival on Saturday at Stinson Park in Omaha.
Muscle Cousins' Mari Matz performs during the Maha Festival on Saturday at Stinson Park in Omaha.
Local artist Tyler Emery paints a mural during the Maha Festival on Saturday at Stinson Park in Omaha.
