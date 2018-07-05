The actors who play the lead characters in the Ralston Community Theatre production of “Annie” have an unusual bond.
Sophie Anderson, who portrays the famous orphan in the musical, won’t have any problem calling the show’s Oliver Warbucks “Daddy.” Tim Anderson plays the billionaire Warbucks, and he’s Sophie’s father in real life.
“Together, they bring a special warmth and chemistry to the roles and the show,” said Gene Hinkle, a member of the theater’s board of directors.
The popular musical debuts Friday at the Ralston Performing Arts Centre inside Ralston High School. It’s based on Harold Gray’s comic strip “Little Orphan Annie,” which once ran in hundreds of newspapers across the country.
Annie lives in a public orphanage that’s run by the mean Miss Hannigan (Sarah Ebke). She’s selected to spend Christmas at the Warbucks mansion and works her way into the billionaire’s heart. His effort to find her parents is complicated by a couple of con artists. The musical is set in 1933, with President Franklin Roosevelt (David Ebke) as one of its characters. Others in the cast include Anna Perilo, Jon Flower and Megan Kelly.
Todd Uhrmacher is director. The show runs through July 24.
￼ Betsie Freeman
