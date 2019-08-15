OPENING
“Sweat,” Omaha Community Playhouse Howard Drew Theatre, 6915 Cass St., Friday through Sept. 15. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets: $36-$44 adults (depending on performance), $18 students. Information: omahaplayhouse.com or 402-553-0800.
Lynn Nottage won her second Pulitzer Prize for this drama about workers at a steel mill in Reading, Pennsylvania. Though the story is fictional, its themes of hopelessness, racism and addiction are not. Nottage spent two years in Reading speaking with people displaced by changes in their industry. Susan Baer Collins is director.
COMING
“Go, Dog, Go,” Rose Theater, opens Aug. 30. Information: rosetheater.com or 402-345-4849.
“Hamilton,” Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St., opens Sept. 10. Information: ticketomaha.com or 402-345-0606.
CONTINUING
“Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash,” Performing Artists Repertory Theatre, Crossroads Mall near 72nd and Dodge Streets, through Sunday. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $35 general admission, $30 seniors. There’s a $2 service charge per ticket, and seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. Information: performingartistsrepertorytheatre.org or 402-706-0778.
“Rock Twist,” Omaha Community Playhouse, 6915 Cass St., 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: start at $32 for subscribers, $42 for nonsubscribers. Prices vary by performance and seating zone. Information: omahaplayhouse.com or 402-553-0800.
