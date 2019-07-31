If you want to see Billy McGuigan’s 500th performance at the Omaha Community Playhouse, buy a ticket to the Aug. 17 performance of “Rock Twist.”

McGuigan, a singer and musician, has become a Playhouse staple in such shows as the Billy Holly revue “Rave On” and “Yesterday and Today,” a fun show in which audiences can request their favorite Beatles tunes.

He launched “Rock Twist” three years ago with a new idea: He wanted to give rock ’n’ roll hits a big-band twist, and vice versa. It has grown each year; in 2019, he’s introducing the 15-piece Pop Rock Orchestra and an all-new set list featuring songs from Elton John, Electric Light Orchestra and more. You can expect some new faces onstage.

McGuigan takes his various shows on international tours for much of the year. He’s here with “Rock Twist” through Aug. 18 and will be here for “Yesterday and Today” in late November through New Year’s Eve. The Beatles show has been onstage in the intimate Howard Drew Theatre for 12 consecutive years.

“Rock Twist” is on the Hawks Mainstage to accommodate the large band and a nightclub-like set.

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

