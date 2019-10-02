The Omaha Symphony will come together this weekend for the birthday celebration of an iconic Beatles recording.
“Abbey Road at 50” will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Holland Center, 1200 Douglas St. The album, from the last recording session that included all four Beatles, was released on Sept 26, 1969.
Guest conductor Jeff Reed will lead the symphony and a rock band, the Rewinders, in performing the entire album, which features songs such as “Here Comes the Sun” and “Something.” They’ll also play other Fab Four hits, including “Eleanor Rigby” and “Penny Lane.”
Reed, music director and founder of Orchestra Kentucky, formed the Rewinders to perform “record copies” of hits from the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s. The group has played as the headliner with the orchestras of Charleston, Memphis and Sacramento, among others.
“Abbey Road” was the 11th studio album for The Beatles. It’s considered one of the greatest albums of all time. John Lennon quit the group before it was released, and Paul McCartney left in 1970.
Tickets for the concert range from $19 to $105 and are available at omahasymphony.org and 402-345-0606.
Sign up for the Go newsletter
This complete guide of local music, movies, dining and entertainment will have you weekend ready.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.