The new show at the Rose Theater is designed to fuel your child’s already fertile imagination.

“Go, Dog. Go!” opens Friday and runs through Sept. 15. It’s based on a 1961 children’s book by P.D. Eastman that puts a pack of mobile pups in a variety of situations that introduce kids to concepts such as work, rest, play, color, movement and friendship.

Though its scenes may seem nonsensical, they help kids realize that small things can be important and meaningful. And that happens as the dogs drive cars, ride a Ferris wheel, swim, dance and sing.

Rose Executive Director Matthew Gutschick calls the book a visual delight.

“This is a classic book that teaches children about language, and its illustrations and play with words provide a platform for imaginative — and almost surreal — fun,” he said.

The production, which nods to the book in several ways, is visually pleasing as well. Lindsey Purvis “came up with a really nice scene design,” said Rose Technical Director Greg Rishoi, using bold outlines and bright colors similar to the book’s illustration style.

Guest director Jess Jung said she saw the opportunity to create a dog party that’s full of surprises. She loves clowning, so she used that to inspire the actors’ movements.

That led her to give the entire show a circus-like atmosphere.

“We’ve asked for some really fun things like juggling balls and unicycles and stilts, and it has been really fun to play with all those circus elements,” she said. “It will make for a wonderful show on stage.”

The musical show, which runs about 65 minutes, is aimed at younger children.

