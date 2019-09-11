catch me two

Bellevue Little Theatre's "Catch Me If You Can" features, left to right, Tianna Hartin-Kovy, Julia Ramirez, Thomas Stoysich, Hannah Stoysich and Chloe Rosman.

Frank Abagnale Sr. gave his son, Frank Jr., a truck and a gas credit card so the 15-year-old boy could commute to work every day.

Dad had no idea he’d just launched his son on a five-year spree of con jobs, forging and impersonations, the subject of “Catch Me If You Can,” the Tony-nominated musical opening at the Bellevue Little Theatre on Friday. The story also was featured in a film of the same name starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks.

Between the ages of 15 and 21, Abagnale Jr. took on at least eight identities, including doctor, lawyer, airline pilot and a U.S. Bureau of Prisons agent. Before he turned 22, he escaped from authorities twice, once from federal prison and once from a taxiing plane. He served less than five years in jail and now is a consultant for the FBI academy and field offices and owns a financial fraud consultancy firm.

Much of the musical is devoted to an FBI agent’s pursuit of Abagnale.

Terrence McNally (“Ragtime”) wrote the book for the musical, and Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman (“Hairspray”) wrote the score.

Performers in the BLT show include Thomas Stoysich, Eric Micks, Randy Wallace and Amanda Srygley. D. Laureen Pickle is the director and Chris Ebke is the musical director.

The show runs through Sept. 29.

Sign up for the Go newsletter

This complete guide of local music, movies, dining and entertainment will have you weekend ready.

Theater reviews from Betsie Freeman in 2019

A collection of 2019 theater reviews from The World-Herald's Betsie Freeman.

1 of 25

Tags

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription