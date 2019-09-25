“Bernhardt/Hamlet” just completed its premiere run on Broadway in November 2018.

Now it’s set to open at the Brigit St. Brigit Theatre in Omaha on Friday.

It’s fairly rare that a theater in the Midwest gets the rights to a New York play so quickly. BSB is the first in the region to produce it.

The play is by Theresa Rebeck, known for plays such as “Mauritius” and “Dead Accounts,” as well as “NYPD Blue” and “Smash” on television. It’s set in 1897 Paris, where celebrated actress Sarah Bernhardt has hit a rough patch in her career at age 53. Her latest production lost money, and she is feeling threatened by a 30-year-old competitor.

Her solution: investing all her assets in a huge theater and producing “Hamlet.” And playing the starring role herself.

The New York Times said “Bernhardt/Hamlet” is a “wicked valentine” and a “love letter to the theater.”

Delaney Driscoll will play Bernhardt. Others in the cast include Matthew R. Olsen as playwright Edmond Rostand, Bernhardt’s lover, plus Jack Zerbe, Jeremy Earl, Michael Juarez, Brent Spencer, Melissa King, Katt Walsh, Eric Grant-Leanna and Matt Cummins. Cathy Kurz is director.

