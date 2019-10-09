Monkey has been living in a rainforest without rain for several weeks. Legend has it that a dancing peacock can create precipitation, so Monkey decides that’s the answer.

With her friend Baby Elephant, she does a dance of her own, but it doesn’t work. Monkey then sets out to find the magic Peacock so her village will be saved.

Young children from ages 2 to 6 can experience that story in “A Bucket of Blessings,” which opens Friday as part of the First Stage series at the Rose Theater.

The show is based on a book of the same name by Surishtha and Kabir Sehgal. It was adapted for the stage by Madhuri Shakar. The story elaborates on a traditional east Indian myth.

It offers plenty of opportunities for kids to participate and gives kids examples of friendship and perseverance. Traditional Indian dance enhances the plot.

“What is so wonderful about Theater for the Very Young productions is we try to make them appeal to all five senses: you are seeing the glowing water, you feel the water and mist through the area, how cold the ground is, all these wonderful things,” said director Hayley Greenstreet, a Rose teaching artist.

The Rose engaged a cultural consultant who helped the actors with the Hindi language, and an Indian choreographer who planned culturally authentic dance.

Lauren Crabtree designed a jungle gym-like set, with a slide and tunnels. It sits under a giant fabric tree that hangs from the ceiling.

While the show is charming and fun, it also focuses on an important global issue, Greenstreet said.

“Not only can they not find water, it is affecting the entire community and environment around them,” she said.

The book’s authors partnered with a nonprofit organization, Charity Water, that brings clean, safe drinking water to people in developing countries. A donation box for the group will be in the Rose lobby for patrons.

