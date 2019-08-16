Fancy Side Chair, circa 1820. Designer unknown, chair is believed to have originated in Philadelphia. The chair is part of “The Art of Seating: 200 Years of American Design,” now at the Joslyn Art Museum.
Rocking Arm Chair, circa 1840, designed by a Shaker for a community member in New Lebanon, New York. The chair is part of “The Art of Seating: 200 Years of American Design,” now at the Joslyn Art Museum.
Centripetal Spring Arm Chair, circa 1850, designed by Thomas E. Warren. Warren was active with American Chair Co. from 1849-52. Manufactured by American Chair Co., of Troy, New York. The chair is part of “The Art of Seating: 200 Years of American Design,” now at the Joslyn Art Museum.
House of Representatives Chamber Arm Chair, 1857, designed by Thomas Ustick Walter (1804-1887) and manufactured by Hammitt Desk Manufacturing Company of Philadelphia. The chair is part of “The Art of Seating: 200 Years of American Design,” now at the Joslyn Art Museum.
Slipper Chair (Grape Vine and Oak Leaf), circa 1860, designed and manufactured by John Henry Belter (1804-1863) of New York. The chair is part of “The Art of Seating: 200 Years of American Design,” now at the Joslyn Art Museum.
Egyptian Revival Side Chair, circa 1875, Design and manufacturing attributed to Pottier & Stymus and Company (established 1859) of New York. The chair is part of “The Art of Seating: 200 Years of American Design,” now at the Joslyn Art Museum.
â€œMcKinleyâ€ Arm Chair, circa 1894-96, designed by David Wolcott Kendall (1851-1910) and manufactured by Phoenix Furniture Company (founded 1870) of Grand Rapids, Michigan. The chair is part of “The Art of Seating: 200 Years of American Design,” now at the Joslyn Art Museum.
Johnson Wax Company Chair, circa 1938. Designed by Frank Lloyd Wright (1867-1959), it was manufactured by Steelcase Corporation of Grand Rapids, Michigan. The chair is part of “The Art of Seating: 200 Years of American Design,” now at the Joslyn Art Museum.
LCW (Lounge Chair Wood), circa 1945, designed by Charles Eames (1907-1978) and Ray Eames (1912-1988) and manufactured by Evans Products Co. for Herman Miller Furniture Company (established 1923) of Grand Rapids, Michigan. The chair is part of “The Art of Seating: 200 Years of American Design,” now at the Joslyn Art Museum.
Adjustable Lounge Chair, from 1947, was designed by Herbert von Thaden (1898-1969) and manufactured by Thaden Jordan Furniture Company of Roanoke, Virginia. The chair is part of “The Art of Seating” at the Joslyn.
Large Diamond Lounge Chair, circa 1952. Designed by Harry Bertoia (1915-1978) and manufactured by Knoll Associates of New York. The chair is part of “The Art of Seating: 200 Years of American Design,” now at the Joslyn Art Museum.
This Sling Seat Lounge Chair was designed by Warren McArthur Jr. (1885-1961) and manufactured by Warren McArthur Corp. of Rome, New York. The chair is part of “The Art of Seating,” now at the Joslyn Art Museum.
High Stool, 1971, designed by Frank Gehry (b. 1929) and manufactured by Easy Edges, Inc. (active from 1969-73) of Los Angeles. The chair is part of “The Art of Seating: 200 Years of American Design,” now at the Joslyn Art Museum.
Synergistic Synthesis XVII sub b1 Chair. Created in 2003, it was designed and manufactured by Kenneth Smythe of Oakland, California. The chair is part of “The Art of Seating: 200 Years of American Design,” now at the Joslyn Art Museum.
200 years of chairs: A closer look at the new Joslyn art exhibit
Current, 2004, designed and manufactured by Vivian Beer (born 1977) of Penland, North Carolina. The chair is part of “The Art of Seating: 200 Years of American Design,” now at the Joslyn Art Museum.
