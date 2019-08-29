There's that scene where Lloyd takes a wrong turn, heading to Lincoln, Nebraska, instead of Aspen, Colorado. Of course, nowhere would this pairing of signs exist. IMDB lists Nebraska as a filming location. But whether the wrong way scene — or the subsequent one in which Lloyd TOTALLY redeems himself — were Nebraska-shot? Can't be sure. It does look like it could be Nebraska.
In the Johnny Knoxville-starring comedy, our elderly hero lives in Lincoln. No scenes were filmed there, but they did shoot footage of the Nebraska State Capitol to cut in with the scenes set in Lincoln.
Though the best picture winner was almost entirely shot in South Dakota, its filming locations included Nebraska. A note at the end of the film mentions that the last band of free Sioux Indians surrendered at Fort Robinson, Nebraska.
"Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa" (2013)
"Dances With Wolves" (1990)
“Elizabethtown" (2005)
Cameron Crowe's romantic comedy filmed scenes at and near Scotts Bluff National Monument, west of Scottsbluff and Gering, and Carhenge, north of Alliance.
“The Assassination of Richard Nixon” (2004)
This Sean Penn movie you might not remember shot footage in several downtown and midtown Omaha locations. Penn had also shot portions of his 1991 film “The Indian Runner” in Omaha.
“Held Up” (1999)
The Jamie Foxx and Nia Long comedy was shot, in part, in Fremont, Nebraska.
“Paper Moon” (1973)
Peter Bogdanovich shot parts of his classic road movie near Rulo, Nebraska.
“Lucky” (2011)
This Colin Hanks and Jeffrey Tambor serial killer comedy was shot in 30 area locations in Omaha and Council Bluffs, including the offices of The Daily Nonpareil.
“American Honey” (2016)
Shia LaBeouf briefly moved into the home of a Bennington family to shoot scenes for Andrea Arnold’s film.
