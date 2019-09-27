lauren krupski as the cat in the hat

Lauren Krupski plays the title character in “The Cat in the Hat” at the Rose Theater. She mixes spoken dialogue with a lot of cat noises in the show.

 Rose Theater

Sign up for the Go newsletter

This complete guide of local music, movies, dining and entertainment will have you weekend ready.

Theater reviews from Betsie Freeman in 2019

A collection of 2019 theater reviews from The World-Herald's Betsie Freeman.

1 of 24

Tags

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription