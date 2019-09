Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, 1 and 7 p.m. Sundays.

Breaking tradition

Live theater has been a leader in nontraditional casting, usually involving race or ethnicity, though you find plenty of examples in film as well. Here are some of the notable ones:

African-American Joshua Henry as Billy Bigelow in a revival of "Carousel" on Broadway (2018) One review said ethnicity didn't matter for his character, especially when you hear him sing and see him act and dance.

David Oyelowo, of Nigerian descent, as Javert in "Les Miserables" on PBS (2019)

Condola Rashad (daughter of Phylicia and Ahmad) as Nora's daughter in "A Doll's House, Part 2" on Broadway (2019)

Guatamala-born actor Oscar Isaac as the title character in "Hamlet" at the Public Theater in New York City. Vanity Fair said his portrayal proves he's the best actor of his generation. (2017)

Noma Dumezweni, born in Swaziland, as Hermoine in the London West End production of "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" in 2015. She went on to play the same role in the same play on Broadway. (2018)

African-American singer and actress Audra McDonald as the Mother Superior in the live NBC-TV production of "The Sound of Music." (2013)

African-American Keke Palmer as Marty in "Grease Live" on Fox. (2016)

African-American Quvenzhane Wallis as the title character in the film "Annie." (2014)

Asian actor Gemma Chan as Bess of Hardwick in the film "Mary Queen of Scots." (2018)