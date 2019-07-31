“Rock Twist,” Omaha Community Playhouse, 6915 Cass St., Friday through Aug 18. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets: start at $32 for subscribers, $42 for nonsubscribers. Prices vary by performance and seating zone. Information: omahaplayhouse.com or 402-553-0800.
Rocker BillyMcGuigan, known to Omaha audiences for his portrayal of Buddy Holly and his Beatles tribute show, created this show for the Playhouse. He promises that this version of “Rock Twist,” the third, will have more driving music, a bigger band and songs from different artists. Look for a Simon and Garfunkel duet with singer Tara Vaughan and an appearance from Natalie Thomas, who made a splash in Vaughan’s recent Playhouse show, “She Rocks.”
“Firefly,” Kerfuffle, OutrSpaces, 1258 S. 13th St. Showtimes: 10:30 a.m. Friday and Sunday. Tickets: $10 general admission. There are only 25 seats for each performance. Information and reservations: kerfuffletvy.com, or search “Firefly” on eventbrite.com.
“The Pirates of Penzance,” Lofte Community Theatre, Manley, Nebraska, Showtimes: 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $22 reserved seats. Information: lofte.org or 402-234-2553.
"Aladdin" grabs you from the moment the curtain rises on a stage filled with brilliant color. This show requires performers to be expert vocalists, athletic dancers and comic actors, and, for the most part, this touring cast is up to the challenge. Read more
"Return to Niobrara," deals with issues that unfortunately are as pertinent today as they were when Chief Standing Bear sued General George Crook in the 1870s: human rights, racism and stereotypes, among others. It's undoubtedly one of the best shows of the past year. Read more
What a story "I and You" is, complete with an ending that stunned everyone in the premiere-night audience. And what a group of actors, directors, designers and technicians the theater has chosen to tell it. Read more
"Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" is a raw, honest play, performed by actors who understand that. If you're used to rainbows and bluebirds, it will rattle you. But nonetheless, it is a worthwhile production. Read more
"Of Mice and Men" is a faithful version of John Steinbeck's legendary novella, with a fine cast of actors, fabulous music evocative of the period and a theater space ideal for the 11-member cast. Read more
"The Doll-Maker’s Gift" looks at the impact of pogroms on Russian Jews in the early 1900s. But it has more to say about kindness and hope, helping adults and children alike believe that the world may just hold more good people than bad. Read more
The story behind "The Bridges of Madison County" isn't any more compelling than it ever was. But the Playhouse show, with its first-rate vocal work, acting and production values, is undeniably stunning. Read more
"Dragons Love Tacos" is aimed squarely at kids. It has an uncomplicated and somewhat repetitive kooky story that doesn’t move too fast. Though I found my mind wandering at times, I derived my joy from seeing the kids' reactions. Read more
"The Woodsman" is everything theater can be. It doesn't need elaborate or expensive embellishments or more than an hour and change to tell a warm, fully realized and absolutely irresistible story. Read more
"Miss Saigon" has some absolutely breathtaking music, and cast members of the touring Broadway show have some absolutely breathtaking voices. The show's subject matter is still relevant today, and it doesn't pull any punches. Read more
"Ragtime" offers a portrait of immigration that contradicts some of the narratives today. It's been my experience in this job that the Playhouse always saves its season-best for last. That's true again this year. Read more
Actor Joey Galda is a stitch as the evil Miss Trunchbull in this stage version of Roald Dahl's "Matilda." The rest of the cast, including kids, is pretty special, too. It also has probably the best set I've seen all year. Read more
Omaha South High School is using profits from "West Side Story" toward building a visual and performing arts addition on the south end of its campus. The diverse, well-acted, timely production is proof that the money will be well-spent. Read more
Despite a lack of scenery and trims to the script, this production of "South Pacific" had a lot of heart and energy. Read more
There isn’t a dud in the cast of "On Your Feet." The touring musical about Gloria and Emilio Estefan has lots of energy, a bit of heart and enormous appeal. Read more
