OPENING

Rock Twist,” Omaha Community Playhouse, 6915 Cass St., Friday through Aug 18. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets: start at $32 for subscribers, $42 for nonsubscribers. Prices vary by performance and seating zone. Information: omahaplayhouse.com or 402-553-0800.

Rocker BillyMcGuigan, known to Omaha audiences for his portrayal of Buddy Holly and his Beatles tribute show, created this show for the Playhouse. He promises that this version of “Rock Twist,” the third, will have more driving music, a bigger band and songs from different artists. Look for a Simon and Garfunkel duet with singer Tara Vaughan and an appearance from Natalie Thomas, who made a splash in Vaughan’s recent Playhouse show, “She Rocks.”

Sign up for the Go newsletter

This complete guide of local music, movies, dining and entertainment will have you weekend ready.

COMING

“Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash,” Performing Artists Repertory Theatre, opens Aug. 9. Information: performingartistsrepertorytheatre.org and 402-706-0778.

CONTINUING

“Firefly,” Kerfuffle, OutrSpaces, 1258 S. 13th St. Showtimes: 10:30 a.m. Friday and Sunday. Tickets: $10 general admission. There are only 25 seats for each performance. Information and reservations: kerfuffletvy.com, or search “Firefly” on eventbrite.com.

The Pirates of Penzance,” Lofte Community Theatre, Manley, Nebraska, Showtimes: 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $22 reserved seats. Information: lofte.org or 402-234-2553.

Theater reviews from Betsie Freeman in 2019

1 of 18

Tags

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription