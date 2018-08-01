Wednesday morning, we reported that the SAC Federal Credit Union had changed its name to Cobalt Credit Union.
And the name change is actually quite funny, in a dark and obscure and completely unintended sort of way. Because Cobalt, you see, has a strangely fitting connection to a certain classic comedy about nuclear annihilation.
The credit union’s previous namesake, Strategic Air Command, was once responsible for two-thirds of the nuclear triad during the Cold War. And its new namesake, the element cobalt, has a prominent place in Stanley Kubrick’s 1964 masterpiece, “Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb.”
Spoilers to a 54-year-old film follow:
In “Dr. Strangelove,” a Soviet doomsday machine is triggered by an American threat. The Soviets’ retaliatory mechanism involves a series of cobalt bombs that, a Russian ambassador explains, “will produce enough lethal radioactive fallout that within 10 months, the surface of the Earth will be as dead as the moon!”
He continues: “Cobalt thorium G has a radioactive half-life of 93 years. If you take, say, 50 H-bombs in the 100-megaton range and jacket them with cobalt thorium G, when they are exploded they will produce a doomsday shroud. A lethal cloud of radioactivity which will encircle the Earth for 93 years!”
It is admittedly a thin connection, one that would have probably gone unnoticed and unmentioned were it not for the scourge of irritatingly opportunistic newspaper reporters who've always gotta be makin' that content.
When I told Joyce Wells, Cobalt’s community engagement and public relations director, about the “Dr. Strangelove” connection, she laughed and confirmed our suspicions that this was entirely coincidental.
“We researched a lot of things,” she said. “But we missed that.”
The Cobalt name change was prompted, a press release said, by a desire to appear more inclusive. The Strategic Air Command Federal Credit Union, started in 1946, had been open to all residents for more than a decade. But research conducted in 2017 showed that 58 percent of community members thought the credit union — headquartered at 72nd Street and Nebraska Highway 370 — was only open to military personnel.
The new name is an attempt to correct that perception without abandoning the credit union’s military history. In 1949, the credit union moved its office to Offutt Air Force Base near Omaha.
“We wanted something that reflected our military roots, something that was strong and something that paid homage to where we started,” Wells said.
Cobalt, she noted, is an element that becomes stronger when it’s combined with other elements. And, in a nod to the credit union’s SAC origins, cobalt is used in alloys for aircraft engine parts. On top of everything else, Cobalt’s logo is colored cobalt blue.
Working with the ad agency OBI Creative, Cobalt went through hundreds of names before landing on their chosen moniker, Wells said.
In the end, they learned to stop worrying and love the (name that’s totally not named after a) bomb.
