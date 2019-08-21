Opera’s not stuffy — especially when it’s on the green under the sky at dusk.
Opera Omaha will prove that once again with its seventh-annual Opera Outdoors concert at 7 p.m. Friday. The free, family-friendly program is at Midtown Crossing’s Turner Park near 33rd and Farnam Streets.
It will feature a look at works from the coming season and a sampling of some widely known and beloved opera hits. Performers will include Opera Omaha’s Holland Community Opera Fellows — Gwenna Fairchild-Taylor, Jared Hiscock, Kate Pomrenke and Kaitlin Zardetto — and special guests tenor Peter Drackley, soprano Alexandra LoBianco, bass Hidenori Inoue and the Opera Omaha Chorus.
Gotta Be Me, an Omaha nonprofit that serves people with special needs, also will perform, as will the Nelson Mandela Elementary School Meerkat Melodies Choir. Both are Opera Omaha community partners. Sean Kelly, Opera Omaha head of music, will be the conductor and the show will be directed by John de los Santos.
The park opens at 5:30 p.m., and family activities such as face-painting, a costume station and arts and crafts will begin at 6.
