Well-known and well-loved songs such as “Climb Ev’ry Mountain” and “Oh, What a Beautiful Morning” will share the bill with more obscure tunes as the Omaha Symphony celebrates the collaboration of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II this weekend.

The first pops concert of the season will feature selections from many of their musicals, including “The Sound of Music,” “South Pacific,” “The King and I” and “Oklahoma!” It also will feature a few shows they did with other partners, such as “Show Boat” by Hammerstein and Jerome Kern, and “Babes in Arms” by Rodgers and Lorenz Hart.

Principal Pops Conductor Ernest Richardson will lead the orchestra and three guest artists in the program: soprano Alli Mauzey, tenor Gary Mauer and baritone William Michals.

Mauzey recently finished a run with the Tony Award-winning revival of “Hello, Dolly!” on Broadway. She also played Glinda the Good Witch in Broadway’s “Wicked” and took the role across the country on its first national tour. She has performed with the New York Philharmonic and the Houston Symphony, among other orchestras, and also does voiceover work on “Alpha Teens on Machines,” an animated television show.

Mauer recently played the title role in the Hal Prince production of “The Phantom of the Opera” on Broadway and on the national tour. He also appeared on Broadway in “Les Misérables.” Michals made his Broadway debut as the Beast in “Beauty and the Beast” and, in touring productions, has portrayed such musical theater icons as Harold Hill in “The Music Man” and Don Quixote in “Man of La Mancha.” Both men also have sung with numerous symphonies.

Tickets for the concerts, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, are $19 to $82. They are available at omahasymphony.org and 402-345-0606.

